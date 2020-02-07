Blackhawks ’Drake Caggiula, Olli Maatta go further from hand-controversy

Olli Maatta and Drake Caggiula were in the middle of an exuberant party next to the bank of Blackhawks Wednesday when they first realized that something was wrong.

“Suddenly the boys said,” Wait a minute, “Caggiula said Friday.” Flutes started to blow a few more times. Then we turn around and they wave goodbye. “

“From that moment it was just a guessing game. Did they cancel because they thought [the Bruins] had taken possession of the [delayed] punishment? Did they blow it down because of a hand pass? We had no idea. “

Hawks fans are well aware of the sequence of events that took place afterwards: the goal didn’t count, the Hawks didn’t convert into the subsequent power play, the Bruins won the game in the extension and Jonathan Toews later said the referee admitted it was ‘his mistake’.

It is a moment that could live in disgrace – if it affected Hawks’ tight playoff pursuit – or, if not, at least one of the larger controversies in the regular season that the United Center in recent years will remember has seen.

But for Caggiula, the scorer, and Maatta, the supposed hand-held, it was a difficult 48 hours to erase the alternative scenarios from their minds.

“Maatts” played it with his hand and then poked it with his stick, and I came in and took it and probably scored one of my best goals that will never count, “he said.” It’s what it is. It’s over now. We just have to move on. It would have been a big issue for us, but a little adversity doesn’t hurt anyone. You just have to see how strong you get back. “

Both said they hadn’t heard a whistle during the series, but it was an unfortunate noise charge, while the fans – frustrated with officials all night – roared at the same time as appreciation for the stumbling conversation. Hearing something else would have been difficult, and Maatta admitted on Friday that he “blew absolutely out of what I saw [the whistle].”

The NHL officer department released a statement on Thursday to NBC Sports Chicago in support of the initial hand-pass call, stating that the fact that the puck hit Maatta’s stick after being pushed through his glove is “irrelevant” because this is not equivalent to “possession and control.”

For Maatta, that explanation seemed to alleviate the fear somewhat.

“I touched it, but I think the competition today came out with the [statement],” said Maatta. “They made it clear. I can’t help it now. We have a big game on Sunday [in Winnipeg], so we just have to concentrate on that. “

Coach Jeremy Colliton reiterated Maatta that the team is now more motivated by the upcoming five-game Canadian road trip – all against fellow Western Conference bubble teams – than by remaining anger left on Wednesday.

Colliton said on Wednesday that “these things have a night out”, and it is true that the Hawks were on the other side of a similar controversy in Columbus on December 29 – a shootout victory that should have been an overtime loss , if not for an official clock management error.

But that is still little comfort for Caggiula.

“There was clear frustration, a few abusive words being thrown there,” he said. “It is one of those things where you just have to try to keep your calm. That is something that we cannot control; we must be able to control ourselves. We must be a little better at keeping our highs and lows.”