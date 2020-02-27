blackhawks’-goalie-tandem-is-crawford-subban-for-now,-but-outlook-is-murky

TAMPA, Florida — General manager Stan Bowman created it crystal clear Tuesday, in the wake of the controversial Robin Lehner trade, that the Blackhawks will have a “proven NHL goalie signed for next year.”

But Bowman was noncommittal about who that tested goalie will be — or who his backup will be — and the Hawks’ deal situation gives minor insight.

“I would not say we have mapped out who it is going to be,” Bowman mentioned Tuesday. “We have a lot of candidates, and we have obtained to make that preference amongst now and following time.”

“We have Kevin Lankinen, Collin Delia, [Malcolm] Subban and [Corey] Crawford, he’s not signed. But of course Delia, Lankinen and Subban, their rights are controlled by the Blackhawks, so we make your mind up what we want to do with them. But we just bought Malcolm, so we’re heading to have to sort via that and glance at the possibilities.”

Delia and Lankinen each have proven possible in the AHL, with Delia investing time with the Hawks in 2018-19 and Lankinen earning a fast contact-up final slide.

But the Hawks are allowed just two a lot more non-unexpected emergency contact-ups this yr (right after investing two Monday to make Lucas Carlsson and Matthew Highmore qualified for the AHL playoffs) and probably won’t use them on goaltenders.

“They’ve the two had huge seasons,” Bowman stated Monday. “Kevin was an All-Star in the American League fantastic period for him. Collin, he started off a small bit slower, but he’s been exceptional the very last few months, back again to his amount absolutely from past year.”

Hunting in advance, only Delia and minimal-league goalie Matt Tompkins remain underneath deal upcoming 12 months. Lankinen and Subban are limited free of charge brokers Crawford is unrestricted.

The Hawks possible will experience with Crawford and Subban as the one-two tandem for the length of this shed season, according to mentor Jeremy Colliton.

“Crow will have the ball and we’ll see what he does with it,” Colliton added. “It’s superior to have Malcolm right here, we’ll see him and he’ll get a possibility to observe and we’ll go from there.”

Subban likely isn’t a section of the Hawks’ lengthy-phrase plans ideal now he may perhaps not even receive a qualifying provide this summer months. But he does have five months to transform his new team’s intellect.

Curiously, in excess of 3 seasons with the Golden Knights, the 26-year-old goalie was far more powerful with a hefty workload. In video games wherever he confronted 31 or more photographs on objective, his help save proportion was a reliable .914 in games in which he faced 30 or much less, it plummeted to .882.

That trait could make the defensively porous Hawks a greater healthy for him.

“I’m just going to maintain functioning challenging and wait around for my option, whatsoever possibility I get,” he explained Wednesday. “[I’ll] make the most of it.”

If Subban impresses, he could receive a backup position following year. If he doesn’t, Delia and Lankinen presumably will struggle it out.

Possibly way, even though, all eyes will be on the starting up career, which could or could not be Crawford’s to maintain. Bowman intentionally talked about Crawford’s UFA status Tuesday, and also admitted Crawford’s concussion heritage is “a component,” albeit not a major a single.

Corey Crawford is the Blackhawks’ undisputed starter for the rest of the year now that Lehner is gone. Getty

If the Hawks let Crawford wander and enter 2020-21 with a fully unique duo than the Crawford-Lehner pair of 2019-20, it would unquestionably send shockwaves by the NHL.

And Bowman would have many possibilities in this summer’s UFA goalie marketplace: Braden Holtby, Jacob Markstrom, Anton Khudobin, Jaroslav Halak, Thomas Greiss, Mike Smith and even outdated mate Lehner.

Still, as with seemingly almost everything else in the Hawks’ goalie realm, there’s no slam-dunk decision.