Blackhawks-Jets, Illini-Spartans, Bulls ’LaVine shoots for glory

SUN 9

Blackhawks at Jets (18:00, NBCSCH +): It’s another big one for the Hawks, with Winnipeg right in front of them in the race for a wildcard spot. Is this a playoff caliber team or not? We don’t pretend to have all the answers, but we give this advice to coach Jeremy Colliton: maybe try to choose a game plan that doesn’t end in a third consecutive overtime defeat.

MA 10

Florida State at Duke (6:00 PM, ESPN): It is a clash between top 10 teams, with the unnamed Seminoles ahead of Vernon Carey Jr., Tre Jones and the always flashy Blue Devils in the ACC rankings. The Cameron Crazies will be in force and hope that Mike Krzyzewski will not rush across the field from the home couch and suddenly shout with astonishment.

Tue 11

Bulls at Wizards (6:00 PM, NBCSCH): Some would say that the Bulls – a hot streak away from crashing the playoff eight in the Eastern Conference – urgently need a “W.” Others are more reality-related. Anyway, this is the last game for the All-Star break.

Michigan State in Illinois (8:00 PM, ESPN): The Illini are tied to NCAA tournaments – and in the battle for the Big Ten regular season title – for the first time since 2013, making it one of the biggest games in Champaign in a long time. You may have heard it, but the Spartans are usually pretty good.

WOED 12

Bucks at Pacers (6.30 p.m., ESPN): Giannis Antetokounmpo and his company are on their way to 65 wins, just a spectacular season. Indy has an All-Star in great man Domantas Sabonis and a bunch of overreachers that surround him. In related news, the Bulls are also in the Central Division.

Lakers at Nuggets (9:00 PM, ESPN): The Sabonis of the West is Nikola Jokic in Denver, although Jokic is, if we are honest, much better. He scores. He bounces back. He passes the ball like almost no 7-foot ever. Well, he will never beat LeBron James and Anthony Davis in a play-off series, but still.

VRI 14

NBA All-Star Celebrity Game (6:00 PM, ESPN): It is terribly difficult to surpass this mega-event in Wintrust Arena, where Stephen A. Smith and Guy Fieri coach one team and named Michael Wilbon and some actor – wait while we watch our notes – Jesse Williams who coaches the other. By the time we don’t know players Chance the Rapper, Common and, very many other old people, it will be. . . awesome?

NBA Rising Stars (8:00 PM, TNT): Two words, people. The first is Zion and the second is that no one else matters. Would it have killed the NBA to put Coby White in this game?

SAT 15

Illinois at Rutgers (3.30 p.m. BTN): Don’t look now, but the Scarlet Knights are better at home than any team in the Big Ten. Someone has to kill that strange atmosphere, yes?

All-Star Saturday evening (7 p.m., TNT): The agenda includes a skills challenge, a three-point shootout and a slam-dunk contest. Zach LaVine only has time for the middle of those three. Stop it, Zach – very massive depressed fans are counting on you.