Blackhawks notebook: Alex DeBrincat remains cheerful because of struggles

WINNIPEG, Manitoba – Every break seemed to last for two years Alex DeBrincat’s way.

He scored 28 goals as Blackhawks rookie in 2017-18 and scored 15.5 percent of his shots on goal. He broke out last year for 41, tied for the sixth in the NHL and scored a whopping 18.6 percent of his shots on goal.

And now he is experiencing the other side of the spectrum.

DeBrincat has only 13 goals in 55 games this season. He scores only 8.3 percent of his shots on goal, because the regression that should arrive at a certain point has caught up with his brutal toughness.

The most incredible thing is that he has not scored a similar goal since December 27 – his four goals since then have all been playing in the power game.

This nightmare season helped DeBrincat realize that his first two were more of a honeymoon than a reality.

“I had many bad goals last year,” he admitted on Saturday. “A lot of them just snuck in and they were lucky guys, and this year they just won’t go in. I don’t think I would have the same pace as last year if I had buried all my chances, but it’s a jump here and there that can make you hot. “

DeBrincat has now gone 63 consecutive shot attempts, 34 straight shots on goal and 32 straight scoring opportunities during five-to-five games without finding the back of the net. He has created an abundance of opportunities on some evenings – such as in Arizona last week, when he had eight shots on target (five on equal strength) and a handful of glorious opportunities – but he was robbed by the keeper every time.

He has also had some really bad games, including Sunday in Winnipeg, when he seemed to turn the puck with every touch. He wasted a potential three-on-one rush with a wandering pass to Patrick Kane, then created a short-lived Jets goal with a hint of power play shortly after – and those were just the highlights of his blunders.

But his attitude towards his struggles remains at least optimistic.

“If you enter the year, you get out of the way last year,” he said. “Of course you want to do better than last year, but it’s a new start, everything new, so you don’t really think about it.

“I didn’t start as well this year as I wanted, but now I feel good and hopefully they can start rolling in.”

Seeler makes his debut

Adam Boqvist – despite being a full participant in the Saturday training and the morning skating Sunday – he was kept out of the line-up to let his ailing right shoulder rest for two extra days.

That is allowed Nick Seeler to get into the line-up for the first time, because he was exempted from the Wild a week ago.

Seeler was coupled alongside Connor Murphy because he feels more at ease on the left and the hawks “want to put him in a situation to succeed,” coach Jeremy Colliton said.

It was also an eventful debut for Seeler. He picked up an assistant Brandon Saad’s purpose in the first period, and then turned to the “gritty and toughness” that he promised last week that he would bring, exchanging hay makers with Nathan Beaulieu and ending with seven penalty minutes.