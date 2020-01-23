Blackhawks ’Patrick Kane’s 10 defining moments

ST. LOUIS – Patrick Kane will make his ninth career NHL All-Star Game appearance this weekend and give him at least two lead over all other active players.

The light-hearted showcase will close Kane and the eventful Blackhawks week, which began on Sunday when Kane scored his 1000th career point and continued on Tuesday when both Kane and the coach who oversaw most of his career – Joel Quenneville – were honored.

Although the 31-year-old wing still has years of dominance – he’s open about his drive to play until he is 40 – this weekend seems like a good time to look back on 10 key moments in Kane’s career going out on the ice .

2007: 1st generally prepared

After an earth-shattering 145-point season with the London Knights from OHL – who stopped Kane’s sweater last week – Kane was first drafted by the Hawks. Neither second choice James van Riemsdyk nor third choice Kyle Turris even scored half as many points as Kane in the following years.

2008: Won Calder Trophy

Kane scored only 21 goals in his rookie season – which remains his lowest in a season so far – but added 51 assists and won the Calder Trophy as the best rookie of the competition by beating Nicklas Backstrom and teammate Jonathan Toews.

2009: Cover athlete of NHL 10

After another strong (if not spectacular) 2008-09 season, Kane was chosen as the first Hawks player to ever headline an edition of the popular NHL video game series from EA Sports.

2010: Stanley Cup-winning goal scored

Kane’s innocent sliding shot slid by Flyers goalkeeper Michael Leighton – and found seconds later hidden under the back of the net – will live forever in the tradition of Hawks. The target confirmed Kane’s status as a Chicago icon.

2013: Sent Hawks to cup final

Kane’s cup-winning goal in 2010 may be at the top of his list of his 431 career goals (381 regular season, 50 post-season) in terms of historical significance, but his double-overtime, series-ending, hat-trick-completion goal in Game 5 of the Final Western Conference 2013 is not far behind. Jonathan Quick has never had a chance.

2014: Signed eight-year contract

Kane and Toews both signed eight-year extensions with the Hawks in July 2014, and their $ 10.5 million cap hits made them the best-paid hockey players at the time. Both have also earned every dollar since then.

2015: Scored Cup sealing goal

From almost the same spot on the ice of the United Center where he defeated the kings two years earlier, Kane buried a 2-on-1 feed from Brad Richards to essentially win the Hawks’ Cup-clinching Game 6 against the Lightning.

2016: Won Hart Trophy

Despite his dominant record in the playoffs, Kane – who introduced 2015-16 – had never produced at the same pace in the regular season as Sidney Crosby or Alex Ovechkin. That changed that season, when Kane scored 46 goals and 60 helps to reach the triple digit plateau for the first time and win the NHL score title.

2020: Scored 1,000th point

After another three-figure season in 2018-19 – this time a new career of 110 points – his progress increased to 1,000, Kane eventually reached the milestone on Sunday, making it the 90th player and the youngest ever American.

2020: Appears in the ninth All-Star Game

Kane will be the most experienced All-Star in St. Louis this weekend and has said he will continue to enjoy the annual event despite his overwhelming familiarity with it. However, catching Gordie Howe and his record of 23 All-Star performances will be difficult to say the least.