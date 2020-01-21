Blackhawks plan to return to Joel Quenneville on Tuesday with Panthers

For the first time since 28 October 2018, Joel Quenneville will be standing behind a bench of the United Center on Tuesday and coaching an NHL competition.

There will only be a slight difference: it will be the visiting bank.

Quenneville’s return to the UC as the Panthers coach is expected since last spring. He is the winning coach in the history of Hawks and the second best in the history of NHL.

The Hawks allegedly intend to acknowledge the man, not ignore it, who is simply known as “Q.”

“It was a great evening for the organization and he was great for me, so I want to honor him,” said successor Jeremy Colliton on Sunday. “Because a big part of the reason I came here to start is because he was here. So I want to beat him clearly. “

The game comes at a crucial moment for the Hawks, partly because of their 11-4-0 increase and partly because of the 10-day break for the All-Star Game and see you next week.

Regardless of the planned programming of the video board, Quenneville is likely to receive a huge ovation from fans. It might be a bit strange for some of his old players, but Patrick Kane said he was looking forward to it.

“He is like an icon in Chicago, whether he wins three Stanley Cups [or] and helps us become better players,” said Kane. “It is clear that what he has done here in his career is amazing. I am sure he will receive a warm welcome. It will be good to see him.”