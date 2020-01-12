Blackhawks prospect Nicolas Beaudin hopes that analytical mentality can bring him to NHL

Loading...

With only 5 foot-10 and 178 pounds, Nicolas Beaudin soon realized that the jump from Canadian junior hockey to the American Hockey League would be extra difficult for him.

The second first round of the Blackhawks in 2018 – they took Adam Boqvist eighth and then Beaudin 27th – has spent his first half of the season making that jump and he is finally starting to see results.

“It’s getting better,” Beaudin said in Rockford this week. “In the beginning I had a hard time switching from junior to pro. But lately I play well. Defensively, I am better, I am faster at boys, my gap is better in the neutral zone. “

What the 20-year-old defender lacks in size and strength – although he has done his best to win in the latter category – he makes good in intelligence and a profound understanding of hockey.

That analytical mentality makes Beaudin the most striking as a prospect.

“I’m getting smarter too,” he said. “I get to know the competition, how to play against bigger boys, so it becomes easier for me. I certainly want to get stronger, but if I go into a corner against a guy who is 220, I will play smarter than he, that is everything. “

Every AHL defender can say that. But nobody can really overcome a 42-pound differential with cleverness.

However, Beaudin knows the exact formula and can recite it immediately.

“My first three steps must be really fast,” he said. “I have to try to grab the puck for him or at the same time as him, so he doesn’t have time to turn his back on me so that I can poke him right away. But if he does, I just have to restrain him, and I have to hold back so he doesn’t turn around and make a play. So that’s the biggest thing. “

Beaudin’s ice hockey IQ comes from watching NHL games religiously on AHL off-nights, working closely with IceHog’s video coach Adam Gill and having a father’s coach – Stephane Beaudin still sends his son clips, Nicolas said.

IceHog’s coach Derek King has also been difficult for him to accelerate that development.

“He has grown up at a good pace, just not as fast as some other boys,” said King. “He is on the right track. He got better as the season progressed. Now he gets more ice age.”

Beaudin entered this first professional season with an impressive track record as an attacking defender – he averaged more than one point per game, even off the blue line, his last two years in the QMJHL – but needed defensive work, like most of the Other prospects for Hawks’ higher rank.

His experience during the first half of the season has made him comfortable enough to let go of his natural offensive tendencies. Over his first 21 games, he averaged 1.2 shots on goal; in his most recent 13 he is 2.0 on average.

“I know I have the offensive side, so if you have the defensive side, I know I am a more complete player,” he said. “I’m just trying to take more photos on the net.”

Because of their design timings, Beaudin will always be compared to Boqvist. Given the enormous immediate success that the latter has enjoyed with the Hawks lately, that can be seen as an unfortunate lens for Beaudin.

But instead, he sees it as a source of inspiration.

“I have a few things to work on, but I don’t think I’m too far away [from the NHL],” he said.