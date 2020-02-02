Blackhawks prospects Jake Wise, Alex Vlasic is developing together at Boston University

Jake Wise and Alex Vlasic are not the same age, do not play the same position and are certainly not the same length, but the two Blackhawks prospects are inseparable in other ways.

Wise, a center of 5-11, and Vlasic, a 6-6 defender, came forward through the US National Team Development Program and were selected by the Hawks in back-to-back years (Wise was a third round choice in 2018 and Vlasic a second round choice in 2019).

And now they are teammates and roommates at Boston University.

“We have a suite for six people and (Alex is) one of them, so I’m with him every day, see him every morning, see him every night,” Wise said on the phone last week. “” He’s an incredible guy. “

The hawks come in their conversations occasionally.

“” Recently, because the Hawks have the number 1 presence in the competition, he sent it to me, “Wise said. “” We occasionally talk about such small things. “

For the most part, the teenagers – Wise turning 20 on 28 February, but Vlasic turning 19 June – are focused on their development in Boston, where neither of them has experienced the smoothest ride yet.

For Vlasic, the challenges varied from improving his skating power and acceleration to adjusting the noisy arenas of the Hockey East conference.

He is a shutdown defender through and through and has been used as such by his coaches, but he must at least develop a little puck-moving ability to fit into the shape of the modern defender.

“” These are all simple things and in-game scenarios that I have to address, “Vlasic said. “” I have tried a lot to work on my speed, my speed and my foot speed. I also worked on my recording. “

Vlasic’s status as a long-term project means that there is not yet too much pressure on him. Still, Hawks director of player development Mark Eaton has been in regular contact with him to share tips and review film.

The pressure is a lot higher for Wise. He was considered a bargain in 2018, but his progress has fallen off the rails.

Wise time missed with a broken collarbone the season before it was deployed. A shoulder injury last season brought him back even more. Only 12 games in his career at the time, he suddenly couldn’t skate for nearly five months.

His shoulder has been pain free this season, but the long time away from the sport keeps bothering him. It can be seen in his lagging production (one goal and seven points in 24 matches).

“There is nothing you can really prepare for games,” he said. “” I’ve done a lot (training), worked a lot on shooting and stick handling, but coming back was difficult. It was harder than when I had my first injury. I don’t think my game is 100 percent. I’m still working on it. “

Wise’s honesty about his struggles – he even admitted that he was not currently “the player I was before” – indicates the extent to which his falling stocks have affected his way of thinking. Once a possible top 10 prospect in the Hawks pipeline, he is nowhere near that conversation.

But there is still time. He is not yet finished with his sophomore season and he is the healthiest he has been in years.

“” The more and more games I get under my belt, the better I feel, “he said. “” I just work a lot before and after training to get on the ice as much as possible. “