Blackhawks robbed by blunder officer, fall for Bruins in OT

In April, the Blackhawks will probably not miss the playoffs with one point.

But if they do, their 2-1 overtime Wednesday for the Bruins – almost a 2-1 win in regulation, if not for a crucial officer blunder – will be to blame.

Wing Drake Caggiula scored what looked like a leading goal with 1:05 left, racing along the left wing and beating Bruins goalkeeper Jaroslav Halak with a surprising wrist shot and sent the United Center its wildest celebration of the season to date.

However, the celebration was short-lived. The goal was immediately sent away, with referee Peter MacDougall – who had only 83 NHL games before this week – reigning defender Olli Maatta, who lay on the ice after drawing a trip penalty, passed the puck to Caggiula by hand.

However, there was one problem: the puck clearly hit Maatta’s stick before moving on to Caggiula, meaning that there was actually no hand pass. Captain Jonathan Toews said the referee admitted that he had made a mistake.

The Hawks still deserved a power-play of the series but never produced well, and the Bruins’ Charlie McAvoy the game winner scored on a three-on-one rush shortly after the penalty expired in the extension.

“It’s hard,” coach Jeremy Colliton said. “” Another night will come when we come out on the other side. These things have a night out. But it’s just disappointing, because it would have been a big two points for our team. “

The Hawks were without a doubt most of the game played. The shot-to-goal and scoring opportunities were generally strong in favor of the Bruins – 40-22 and 37-21, respectively. 55 minutes the Hawks seemed lucky that goalkeeper From Robin Lehner she had held back to top form.

However, the last five minutes were marred by controversy. Forward Zack Smith was penalized for a goal against Bruins defender Torey Krug, who dramatized and centered Krug Ryan Carpenter got a misconduct for shouting at a referee from the bench.

“” If it is a blow to the head, why doesn’t [Krug] go to the quiet room? “Toews asked. “” He is playing right away. . . . You are hit by the head, that is heavy; you don’t want to see that. But there is a way you should deal with that. “

“” [Carpenter] got a cross-check in the face on the face, and he wasn’t happy with it, “Colliton said.

So the Hawks continue with 58 points instead of 59.

“It’s done,” Colliton said. “” You have a conversation with the referee at that moment and they know how we feel. Now we must prepare for the next one. “

Boqvistic injury not “super serious”

Rookie defender Adam Boqvist left the game in the second period after being boarded by the center of Bruins David Krejci and was later excluded with an injured right shoulder.

Boqvist, who missed one game after an injury to the same shoulder on December 23, went to the dressing room with his arm hanging limp after the blow.

Colliton, however, seemed undisturbed after the game.

“I don’t think it’s something very serious, but we’ll know more the next day,” he said.

If Boqvist misses time, the exemption claims Monday from defender Nick Seeler can come in handy. The Hawks could also remember Dennis Gilbert from Rockford again.