Blackhawks rookie Kirby Dach has earned Jeremy Colliton’s full confidence

EDMONTON, Alberta – Kirby Dach grew up on the outskirts of Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, half an hour’s drive from downtown Edmonton. So of course he has many family and friends on Tuesday night at the Blackhawks-Oilers game.

But the Kirby Dach that people will see is not the same player they knew of this time last year, or even the same player he was just a few weeks ago.

“The improvement we’ve seen as the year progresses was really fun to watch,” said Hawks coach Jeremy Colliton.

Although the call from Dach from Rockford at the beginning of this season was accompanied by a lot of fanfare, Colliton was obliged to treat Dach the same as any other inexperienced player: put him at ease, limit his minutes and earn the trust of the coaching staff.

Forty-nine games in his NHL career, it’s safe to say that Dach did that. Colliton has been more exuberant in his praise of Dach than for any other Hawks player.

“Below the top of the circles, he’s as good as everyone else right now, and that’s a huge compliment that I can give him,” Colliton said. “He reads very well, he thinks up a lot of pucks, he is heavy on the puck and he is able – as soon as he gets it – to make a play to get us out of the D-zone.”

The defensive statistics of Dach are elite. Among Hawk’s attackers, only Ryan Carpenter allows fewer opponent attempts per minute.

The violation of Dach is also starting. Before a goose egg Sunday in Winnipeg, he had a goal and five assists in his last five games.

These impressive results, together with maturity and work ethics beyond his years, have helped his relationship with Colliton flourish.

“I think it grows over time,” Dach said. “As a coach, it’s his job to determine who he sends out in certain situations, so if he feels comfortable leaving me outside in the defense zone and trusts me with faceoffs, he naturally trusts me to get the job done and I I’ll do it the right way. “

Faceoffs are often one of the most difficult aspects of the transition from a center to the NHL, and so is Dach. He has won 35.2 percent of his draws so far. But he has become so reliable in all other respects that Colliton has recently left him out of faceoffs, assuming he will succeed in regaining possession even if he loses the draw.

When entering the All-Star break, Dach averaged 2.5 faceoffs per game. In the four games since then he has averaged 7.8, including 11 against the Bruins last Wednesday and nine against the Jets on Sunday.

He also made 10 defensive zone draws in the last three games (six of which were won) after taking only four in his previous 12 games.

“He does his defense so well that (on) a D-zone faceoff, for me it’s not automatic that we don’t go with him or put out a second center,” Colliton said. “We will do that in certain situations in the game, but we want him to gain that experience. That’s how he gets better. “

It underlines the growing importance of Dach for the hawks. In private, however, Colliton’s overarching message to his esteemed rookie has remained the same.

“It’s more about continuing and pushing myself to find a new level every day and go to the ice rink to work and learn,” Dach said. “So it was good.”