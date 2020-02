Shaw is ruled out with a concussion for the rest of the period. AP Photographs

The Blackhawks introduced these days they have shut down appropriate wing Andrew Shaw and heart Zack Smith for the rest of the period.

Shaw has been in the concussion protocol and was anticipated to be ruled out. He finished the season with a few plans and 7 assists.

Smith was out with a hand injuries, but the Hawks are shelving him for the reason that of his back. He will bear surgical treatment Friday. Smith had 4 targets and 7 assists.