Blackhawks score: Corey Crawford beats Antti Raanta in shootout victory

GLENDALE, Ariz – Moments after making the last saveout of the shootout in the exciting 3-2 win of the Blackhawks Saturday against the Coyotes, mostly Stoic goalkeeper Corey Crawford grinned.

“” (There is a little) more open hockey in the league, and it’s nice to have one where there aren’t that many goals, more saves, “he said.

Crawford and former backup Antti Raanta, now the number 1 keeper of the Coyotes, went back and forth all night and acted brilliant rescues for 65 minutes. The teams combined for 87 shots on goal (45-42, Hawks) and 67 scoring opportunities (34-33, Coyotes), but the two goalkeepers each gave in only two goals.

Raanta saved spectacularly to deny Hawks’ wing Brandon Saad of a potential game winner – and a hat trick – late in regulation and then robbed the wing Dominik Kubalik on an escape in the extension, in addition to some other great stops. But Crawford ended up being the best and stopped both shots he encountered in the shootout, while Hawks stars Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane scored against Raanta.

“It seemed that we were flying there, (especially) for a team that took more than a week off,” said Crawford, referring to the All-Star break and the Hawks bye. “” You think you’re going to have slow legs, but that wasn’t the case. Everyone played hard and was really at the top of their game. “

That Crawford even started the game was an unexpected and courageous decision by the coach Jeremy Collitonwhich is preferred Robin Lehner tough in recent weeks, but said he wanted to reward Crawford for his recent solid game.

Colliton also deserves much praise for the new line of Saad and Kane centered by rookie Kirby Dach. It was made by the line-up shuffle requested by center Dylan Strome’s return.

Saad scored two goals, Kane had two assists and Dach had an assist as the trio scored 12 shots on goal in 11 minutes on five-on-five.

“You are talking about all three, as far as they are valuable to the team,” Colliton said. “” Kirby is getting better and better. Very active, good skating. I thought about that line. . . created a lot ahead. Pretty good defensive and just adds another dimension to our team. “

Colliton said on Thursday that he mainly thought that the break would help players like Saad, who returned shortly beforehand from an injury, and that proved to be progressive. Saad’s first goal, a short snip on a one-man storm, was particularly impressive.

Meanwhile, Dach has subtly improved his underlying statistics during the season, although his production was insufficient, and this new line is a great opportunity for him to solve that problem.

Strome back in line-up

Strome returned, as expected, from his absence of seven games caused by an injured judge ankle. He played a little over 14 minutes, a few under his usual workload, like a grand piano opposite Alex DeBrincat centered by David Kampf.

Kubalik deserves rookie honor

Kubalik was named the NHL’s rookie of the month for January for a scorching stretch in which he emerged as one of the Hawks’ top weapons.

Kubalik had 10 goals and 14 points in 10 games in January and started the month with a three-assist outing before scoring a goal in seven of his next eight games, including three nights with two goals.