Blackhawks score: the rise of Dominik Kubalik continues as Hawks top Ducks

The quadrilateral homestand of the Blackhawks was a mixed bag of results, and the Hawks will want them to come out with more wins than they actually did.

But it was fantastic for Dominik Kubalik.

The Czech rookie, apparently magnetized with the net, scored in all four games – including twice in Saturday’s final when the Hawks won 4-2 against the Ducks and ended 2-2-0 at home.

Kubalik is now connected to Buffalo’s Victor Olofsson for the NHL rookie scoring lead with 16 goals. Olofsson was well ahead when he sustained an injury on January 2 that is expected to keep him out until mid-February; now his lead has disappeared.

Coach Jeremy Colliton said earlier Saturday that he was impressed by the confidence and resilience of Kubalik since October.

“Not so far in the past were there games where he would make a mistake and you would lose him for a few shifts or even the rest of the game,” Colliton said. “He has been treated better that way, as far as he is able to make a mistake and bounce back and have a better next service.”

Kubalik’s scoring streak also caused a change in the first line, with John Quenneville eventually bumping into Patrick Kane’s advantage during the second period.

Colliton changes morning skates

Colliton has redesigned Blackhawks morning skating routine in the hope of generating faster starts.

Since the holidays, Colliton has made all morning skates optional. That means that veterans like Duncan Keith are not obliged to use up valuable energy early on a game day.

But for those who are present – and most players have continued to do so – the skates have functioned more like full training than glorified warm-ups.

“From my perspective, we should not go outside if we are not ready to work and compete,” Colliton said Saturday. “Guys [who] don’t want to keep going, want to stay fresh – perfect, ready to play. And if you think you should move on, then we have to do things well.”

So far, “doing things right” has been materialized in the form of more intense mini-scrimmages and one-to-one puck battles, rather than the light-hearted pass and shooting practice that the hawks enjoyed. Saturday meant full forward rushes, something the hawks almost never did in morning skating this season.

The philosophical shift of the Hawks seems to have had no tangible impact so far: in the first periods since the break they scored 10-9, while in the first periods they had previously scored 36-32 then.

But Colliton remains satisfied.

“Just like everything else you do, it evolves over time and then you check how it ended,” he said. “But for now I liked it, I liked the reaction.”