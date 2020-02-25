blackhawks-unload-robin-lehner,-erik-gustafsson-as-component-of-3-deadline-day-trades

ST. LOUIS — The Blackhawks took a though to get heading, but sooner or later designed three trades in the waning hrs prior to Monday’s NHL trade deadline.

The two most probable players to be moved — defenseman Erik Gustafsson and goaltender Robin Lehner — each without a doubt exited the Hawks’ roster as basic supervisor Stan Bowman sought to recoup what he could for the two pending totally free brokers.

“Going into a time period like this at the trade deadline, you have to consider to take care of your belongings going forward,” Bowman claimed. “[It] undoubtedly was a hectic extend, speaking during the league with other teams and comprehension what they wanted to get in return.”

Gustafsson was dealt to the Flames for a 3rd-spherical draft select, ending months of ready — and two online games of precautionary healthful scratches — by the Swedish blue-liner to uncover out his location.

The offensive defenseman could’ve fetched far much more if traded very last summertime, when he was coming off a splendid 60-position season, but Bowman stated Monday he did not believe it was worth “guessing” Gustafsson’s price in a “hypothetical situation.”

For a whilst, it seemed as while the far-from-surprising Gustafsson trade would be the Hawks’ only for the day.

But then Lehner was moved, infuriating Chicagoans who experienced fallen in appreciate with the outspoken (and often controversial) netminder.

The Golden Knights acquired Lehner in exchange for a offer of a second-spherical draft select, prospect defenseman Slava Demin — a present-day teammate of top Hawks prospect Ian Mitchell at the University of Denver — and struggling NHL backup goalie Malcolm Subban.

The trade was complex by the presence of the Maple Leafs as a facilitator the Hawks and Leafs equally conclude up on the hook for some of Lehner’s cap strike.

In Las Vegas, Lehner will form an scary tandem with Marc-Andre Fleury for the length of the season. Knights GM Kelly McCrimmon advised reporters that he considered he was in a position to receive Lehner for a lot less than it would’ve taken to purchase an equally elite forward, provided Monday’s sky-higher price ranges.

But Bowman reported he observed the goalie marketplace was incredibly slim.

“You appear at other groups pondering they have a probability this yr, and a whole lot of them have comfort and ease with goaltending situation,” he explained. “If you have 3, 4, five defensemen you like, you can often use yet another a single. But if you have a goalie you like, you are not usually intrigued in a different 1.”

Meanwhile, Subban will contend with latest AHL goalies Collin Delia and Kevin Lankinen for the now-vacant backup purpose behind Corey Crawford — at minimum till this summertime, when Crawford is an unrestricted free of charge agent, Subban and Lankinen are limited free brokers, and even Lehner could potentially be re-signed.

“Leading into the summer, we do have some selections to make,” Bowman reported. “It’s early to handicap what’s going to occur with the goaltending posture.”

Subban, 26, has begun about 20 online games every of the earlier a few seasons for the Knights but struggled to the tune of an .890 help you save share this yr.

Demin adds another product to the Hawks’ extended and deep pipeline of defensive prospective customers. As a 2018 fourth-round decide on, his draft pedigree wasn’t that superior, but he features an spectacular blend of dimension, physicality and puck-transferring ability

“When people today get to know him, they’ll know why we’re psyched to increase him,” Bowman claimed. “Talented young defenseman [with] massive upside.”

The Hawks also executed 1 extra tiny swap, trading 22-12 months-previous ECHL forward Nathan Noel to the Flyers for 30-calendar year-old AHL defenseman T.J. Brennan, and built paper transactions to make Matthew Highmore and Lucas Carlsson qualified for the AHL playoffs.