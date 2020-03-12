Blackhawks’ year postponed due to coronavirus fears, per NHL decision

The Blackhawks’ time was put on hold indefinitely Thursday as the NHL introduced the 2019-20 period is “paused” because of to coronavirus worries.

“Following past night’s news that an NBA participant has tested optimistic for coronavirus — and supplied that our leagues share so a lot of services and locker rooms and it now appears to be likely that some member of the NHL group would take a look at optimistic at some position — it is no lengthier appropriate to attempt to proceed to perform online games at this time,” commissioner Gary Bettman stated in a statement.

The Hawks had been scheduled to participate in 12 more video games — seven at house, five on the highway — foremost up to the normal year finale at the Rangers on April 4. A home sport Friday against the Senators and highway activity Saturday in opposition to the Capitals have been future up.

All those games are now unquestionably not heading to materialize on their scheduled days — and offered that no aspects are accessible about how lengthy the postponement might last or irrespective of whether the frequent season will be sooner or later resumed in total, it’s fair to issue whether they will at any time materialize at all.

“Our goal is to resume perform as shortly as it is correct and prudent, so that we will be ready to finish the period and award the Stanley Cup,” Bettman mentioned. “Until then, we thank NHL lovers for your patience and hope you continue to be healthful.”

If they do not, the Hawks at minimum went out on a significant notice — defeating the Sharks 6-2 at residence on Wednesday — regardless of a disappointing period. They’ll be stuck at 32-30-8, six details out of a playoff location, for the time becoming.

Patrick Kane, Duncan Keith and coach Jeremy Colliton have been all visibly shaken after the game Wednesday night, acquiring not discovered during it that the NBA (whose lead the NHL ultimately followed) experienced postponed their have season.

“This is a initial for us to be in this situation,” Keith said. “You variety of have to depart it up to some of the people today in charge to make these decisions on what they sense is ideal and have faith that they know what they are doing. You in no way want to see any one — enable alone an athlete or an NBA player — have to go by way of it. Looks to be much more and extra folks look to be getting influenced by it.”