Blackmail, Breakups and Breasts Before 90 Days

We need to talk about Yolanda. One of Fiancé’s 90 Days: Before the 90-day four-star season, Yolanda met her boyfriend, Williams, via Instagram. He presents himself as an excellent restaurant manager from England. However, they never spoke in video chat. He claimed the camera was broken.

When Williams is angry Yolanda won’t send him money to visit her, he decides he will visit her … if only she tells him what airport to fly. After further questioning, Williams’ Instagram changed dramatically. “I trust him because I love him, but the site is still gone,” he said.

However, Yolanda decides to trust Williams. Even though he didn’t call her for a few days. With the help of her daughter, Yolanda did some research and discovered that her changed Instagram name was from Nigeria. But how did she become a Nigerian, Yolanda wondered, if she had an English accent? She has no English accent.

Things took a turn when she got an email from a “stranger” saying that she would release her personal picture if they didn’t get the money. The email claims to know where he lives and they can endanger it. Who has her nude picture? Only Williams, he said. She sent him a provocative picture of him and only him. “This is something that worries me and my family,” he said. But Yolanda says that Williams should not be involved in this, that he must have been hacked and that is how this stranger got access to his photos and information.

Meanwhile …

Lisa and Usman

After inspecting a hotel in Usman’s hometown, Lisa was not satisfied with her stay. And then Usman disappeared for almost an hour. This is sad Lisa. “You promised not to leave me alone, and here I was in the hotel room alone,” he said. He’s gone. She opened the door to look for him and said she was scared. This is a great fight. He said he insulted her and treated her like he was in jail. She said she had complied with Lisa’s journey and was done. After the fight, Usman left only to return around 2am and both struggled to get the same page. They finally decide to move forward, but is it really resolved?

Ed and Rosemarie

When he was done, Ed got Rosemarie back to the hotel room with them where he ordered her to take a bath and get her pajamas. She ordered a bottle of champagne and when she got out of the bathroom, she gave him a pair of shoes and asked him if he could kiss her.

“Kissing Rose feels like heaven,” he said.

So, are they having sex? Rose wouldn’t say, but Ed quickly confirmed they were having sex and “That’s great.”

However, Rose has one complaint: Ed’s beard. Then Ed had a complaint: Rose’s hair. They both shaved and walked to his hometown. Ed is clearly shocked by the life of Rose and his family. From the makeup of the DVD cover to the concrete wall covered in sheets, Ed said it wasn’t what he expected. At a welcoming dinner, Ed asks Rose’s father, Freddie, his thoughts on their relationship. Eddie said he wasn’t sure. He wants to know if Ed is serious and what he means to Rose.

Geoffrey and Varya

On the way to Siberia, Geoffrey and Varya must have looked a step ahead in their first big fight. Instead, they went to the bathroom together on the plane and filmed it for the audience. Alright, not everything.

Geoffrey dropped the ball without a gift to Varya’s mother, but was repaired by a roadside flower. Varya’s mother didn’t want her to go, much further than Russia. He said he understood. How well does Varya know Geoffrey? Can he believe it? Important question. And Geoffrey kept the fact that he was a former prisoner of his.

Darcey and Tom

This is a great meeting everyone has been waiting for. Tom says he didn’t sleep last night, he says he has feelings for her, but they have problems they need to work on.

The conversation started well. Approximately. Tom says he doesn’t want to hurt Darcey, but he says it hurts him. She said she was a good friend, a beautiful beautiful woman. But he wasn’t there for her when he needed her, he said. Tom said Darcey was always busy with something that happened to him when he called. So Darcey cuts right to the point: She knows about Instagram girls.

“Although Darcey and I spent time, I did actually meet someone … I did not tell Darcey that I met other people because I was confused about some things,” Tom said in a statement.

Tom tells Darcey he’s meeting someone who loves him the way he wants her to. “I’m not compliant with that,” he said. Darcey thinks they will know where they stand. Now he says it hurts to find the truth. Can they be friends? No. “Moving on from your life, I don’t want anything to do with you … you have nothing for me right now,” Darcey said.

“Try not to ruin the future,” said Tom. “Are you losing weight?”

Darcey doesn’t have it. “Enjoy your life,” he said.

“I’m not going to be in it now,” he replied.

“I’m glad it’s over,” he said.

Stephanie and Erika

In Australia, Erika takes Stephanie to get their breast plaster prints. She said she thought Stephanie would enjoy dates based on her online persona. Stephanie doesn’t really enjoy her date. It was the first time they had become close and personal with each other and there were others around him. Stephanie says she hopes Erika has asked her questions and she got the wrong idea from social media.

On another date, Stephanie confronted Erika about having a dating app on her phone. Has he been with or talked to anyone since they started dating? Erika says no, she uses apps for the network’s features. Stephanie asks him to extinguish it, Erika does it, with a fury and both explode and Erika runs away.

Avery and Ash

They both go on a picnic and talk about Avery meeting Ash’s son and his ex-wife. That all.

90 Days Fiancé: Before 90 Days airs Sunday, 8 p.m. on TLC.