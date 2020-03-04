blackpink-reply-to-rumours-they-are-performing-with-girl-gaga

K-Pop team BLACKPINK have responded following enthusiasts started speculating that they could be working with Woman Gaga on her next report.

Fans of the Korean group started speculating about a opportunity element last week, when Gaga dropped new one ‘Stupid Love‘, before confirming her sixth album ‘Chromatica‘ will arrive in April.

However, it appears that the team are retaining coy at this position in time, though lovers will discover that they’re technically not ruling nearly anything out.

Responding to the rumours on social media, BLACKPINK’s agency YG Entertainment stated in a assertion: “The group is working on a ton of tasks. It is difficult to confirm this data at this level, so be sure to wait around for the official announcement.”

As for Gaga, she not long ago discussed how recording ‘Chromatica’ proved to be a therapeutic method for her.

Girl Gaga Credit rating: Kevin Mazur/Getty Visuals

Gaga explained: “Sound is what healed me in my lifetime, period. And it healed me yet again earning this document.”

She added: “‘Chromatica’ is all about therapeutic and it is about bravery as well… when we converse about adore I assume it is so significant to involve the point that it necessitates a ton of bravery to love an individual.”

She also mentioned that even though producing the document, she learnt that “I can watch the earth in no matter what way I pick out to see it… it does not indicate that I’m deleting the terrible items, it just means that I can reframe my life encounters and reframe the way that the entire world frames lifetime experiences to a way that I appreciate and think in.

She continued: “I stay on ‘Chromatica’, that is where by I dwell. I went into my body — I observed Earth, I deleted it. Earth is cancelled. I are living on ‘Chromatica’.”