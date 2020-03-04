blackpink-reported-to-collaborate-with-girl-gaga-+-yg-entertainment-remarks

BLACKPINK might be working with Lady Gaga!

On March 4, the United Kingdom’s radio channel Money FM reported on rumors that BLACKPINK would be featuring in Woman Gaga’s new album.

Adhering to the report, YG Enjoyment stated, “[BLACKPINK] is performing on a ton of initiatives. It is complicated to validate this facts at this position, so you should hold out for the official announcement.”

Very last calendar year, BLACKPINK properly wrapped up their first environment tour “In Your Place,” and they not long ago carried out at sold-out venues for the four concerts of their Japanese dome tour, doing for of a overall of about 205,000 people today. BLACKPINK is also predicted to make their comeback in the first half of 2020.

