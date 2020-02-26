blackpink-to-launch-interesting-“2020-welcoming-collection”-picture-reserve

BLACKPINK is releasing a exclusive picture guide titled “BLACKPINK’s 2020 Welcoming Collection”!
“BLACKPINK’s 2020 Welcoming Collection” captures the customers in each and every of the four seasons. The photograph reserve also arrives with a calendar decorated by the users, apparent stickers, a DVD, and additional.
Check out the preview down below to see BLACKPINK taking part in enjoyment games and receiving competitive.
“BLACKPINK’s 2020 Welcoming Collection” is available for pre-orders beginning February 26 and is set for release on March four. Check out out what the package will come with:
In the meantime, BLACKPINK correctly accomplished their initially entire world tour “In Your Area” previous calendar year.
