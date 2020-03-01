blackpink’s-“as-if-it-is-your-last”-will-become-their-4th-mv-to-surpass-750-million-views

BLACKPINK has done it once more!

On March 2 at approximately five: 57 a.m. KST, BLACKPINK’s songs video clip for “As If It’s Your Last” strike 750 million views on YouTube, making it their fourth songs video clip to do so right after “DDU-DU DDU-DU,” “BOOMBAYAH,” and “Kill This Really like.”

BLACKPINK at first released the songs movie for “As If It is Your Last” on June 22, 2017 at six p.m. KST, indicating that it took the tune just around two several years, eight months, and eight days to achieve the milestone.

Congratulations to BLACKPINK!

Observe the colorful new music video clip for “As If It’s Your Last” once more down below: