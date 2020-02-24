blackpink’s-“boombayah”-turns-into-1st-k-pop-debut-mv-ever-to-strike-800-million-views

BLACKPINK continues to make YouTube heritage with their debut new music online video!

On February 24 at about nine: 04 a.m. KST, BLACKPINK’s tunes video clip for “BOOMBAYAH” surpassed 800 million views on YouTube—making it the initial K-pop debut songs video in heritage to realize the feat.

“BOOMBAYAH” is also only the third K-pop team new music video ever to attain the milestone, adhering to BLACKPINK’s “DDU-DU DDU-DU” and BTS’s “DNA.”

BLACKPINK originally launched the tunes video for “BOOMBAYAH” on August eight, 2016 at eight p.m. KST, this means that it took the track just more than 3 years, 6 months, and 15 times to hit the 800 million mark.

Congratulations to BLACKPINK on their spectacular accomplishment!

View the epic tunes online video for “BOOMBAYAH” again below: