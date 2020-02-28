blackpink’s-“kill-this-love”-results-in-being-their-3rd-mv-to-get-to-750-million-sights

BLACKPINK has once once again arrived at a YouTube milestone!

On February 28 at close to six: 23 p.m. KST, the female group’s songs video for “Kill This Love” surpassed 750 million sights on YouTube. This is about 10 months, 23 days, and 18 several hours given that its release on April 5, 2019 at 12 a.m. KST.

“Kill This Love” is BLACKPINK’s third new music movie to reach 750 million sights just after “DDU-DU DDU-DU” and “BOOMBAYAH.”

Congratulations to BLACKPINK!

Look at the “Kill This Love” new music movie again down below: