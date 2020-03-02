[blackstone-reshuffles-london-electrical-power-workforce-amid-siccar-issue-sale-try]



FILE Picture: The ticker and trading information and facts for Blackstone Team is exhibited at the article in which it is traded on the ground of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) April 4, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

March two, 2020

LONDON (Reuters) – Blackstone Group Inc has reshuffled its London-based mostly non-public fairness workforce in demand of strength whilst making an attempt to sell all or component of its flagship financial commitment, North Sea oil and gasoline producer Siccar Issue.

Talks with EIG-backed Chrysaor to purchase Siccar Level, which Blackstone owns along with Blue H2o Electricity, ran aground in January on diverging selling price anticipations, resources shut to the course of action informed Reuters at the time.

The head of Blackstone’s non-public equity workforce for power in London, Mustafa Siddiqui, is leaving the position to turn out to be co-head of Strategic Funds Advisors within Blackstone’s hedge fund unit in the United States.

Juergen Pinker, a senior managing director for Blackstone’s private equity teams in London who has focused on industrials, chemical compounds and making elements, will substitute Siddiqui as chief of the energy crew.

Pinker will also be responsible for services, devices and midstream and downstream segments.

“We’re optimistic about important international marketplaces, which include Western Europe, which is on the main edge of strength effectiveness and decarbonization developments, and look forward to viewing the EMEA workforce improve,” a spokeswoman said, referring to the Europe, Center East and Africa region.

(Reporting by Shadia Nasralla, Clara Denina, Ron Bousso Modifying by Lisa Shumaker)