BlackWaters: Network, Sheffield – live review Louder Than War

February 1, 2020

Rowdy punk starts waving Blackwaters goodbye to January and heralding a new decade with a set filled with growling punk glory and indie bottom fillers with brackets.

Walking through a modest side street, around the back of John Lewis on an icy Sheffield evening, the last thing you’d expect is hidden behind the worn facade, carved into the first floor of an old terraced building, a brand new top spec rock & roll cave.

The only giveaway is a group of excited people at an inconspicuous doorway, and the faint sound of a drum echoing through the street. This is, in fact, access to the latest music location from Sheffield, “Network.” The booming medium-sized location that Sheffield has been deprived of for so long has finally been baptized with fire for his first real, full-capacity homecoming concert by noisy punk BlackWaters begins.

Manually selected by BlackWaters to play for their ‘Jarr’ed Up Arts Lab’ gig nights and also to perform at various of BlackWater’s notorious ‘garden party’ events in the backyard, the local trio Nervous Pills was the first band to stepped on stage. Set a wild tone for the evening and blast your way through an intense half-hour full of heavy riffs, 100 miles per hour drums and a brilliant abrasive symphony of feedback. The hoarse and angry vocals of Harry Appleby fit perfectly with the music, while the 6-string bass guitar of Tom Beeston and the relentless drumming of Liam Short were the powerful low end. Remarkable song, “Trees Are Green”, recently received a spin from Steve Lamacq on BBC Radio 6 Music. The nihilistic chorus texts of “I don’t care for anything and I don’t care for me” are splashed in this fantastic 3-minute whirlwind of a song with reckless abandon.

Indie 4-part doing nothing from Nottingham, sent the mood away from the furious rage of Nervous Pill, in a more alternative art punk vibe reminiscent of television or the fall. He delivered the lyrics in an almost conversative way, but frontman Chris Bailey was very light on David Byrne / Talking Heads. The unpredictable intonation of the free couplets of the vocals worked well with the danceable indie drums, funky bass and sparingly erratic guitar melodies.

In another interesting genre twist for the evening, we had Desperate Journalist from London, with their atmospheric, reverb-soaked, shimmering brand of anthemic post-punk at the end of the 1980s. The emphatic vocals of lead singer Jo Bevan really float over the melancholic gothic indie soundscape of guitarists Rob Hardy and Charley Stone.

When Network reached its full capacity, it was time for BlackWaters to play their biggest headline show to date. Originally from Guildford, the band moved to Sheffield a few years ago and the significance of the crowded Sheffield audience, which BlackWaters clearly adopted as one of their own names, was not lost on the band. Blowing out a bottle of champagne that was immediately splashed, Formula 1 style, everywhere on stage, the mood and the bond between the band and the audience was full of energy and joy.

The band opens with the thundering guitar stitches of “I’t Not Your Man” and is in full swing right from the start, with the audience chanting back the catchy chorus. The first half of the set was dominated by newer material, which has shifted from the rough punk of BlackWaters’ early work to a more melodic indie, but has still retained their trademark energy and attack.

Relatively recent songs, such as 2019 “21 lessons,” were greeted as well-known friends, who immediately set themselves up in James Watkins’ springable disco drum beat. But by the time the band launches their earlier jackhammer punk with songs like “So Far Out,” it is pure chaos. Bassist Ollie Franklin bounces on someone’s shoulders, bass in hand, riding his way through the crowd like a knight on horseback. Singer Max Tanner dives headfirst into the crowd, is eventually stimulated to the ceiling, to swing his way back on stage, dangling from the lighting installation like a trapeze artist. Hopefully Network has confidence in the structure of their lighting installation because it is in a PRIME place for a little parkour antics at future shows.

About halfway through the set, the band takes the mood low to play a special sincere rendition of the acoustic ballad, “Love Is A Super Computer.” James and Ollie get a rest, while guitarist David Carpenter sits on the PA loudspeaker and strums the chords slowly to accompany Max and the crowd, sharing vocal tasks. This small window of serenity is over as quickly as it arrived when the band re-emerged and slapped the cheerful crowd in the face at breakneck speed with BlackWater’s classics such as “Down” and “Let The Good Times Roll.”

Concluding with the moving last song of the “People Street EP”, “Suzie Q”, the band triumphantly, successfully delivered leaves an excellent set full of growling punk glory and indie bangers with hook-laden. The large number of people who save themselves in Netwerk filters noisily into the street, happy that the monotony of Dry January is over and safe in the knowledge that they have kicked off this new decade with a hell of a party.

Words from Jack Flynn.

More writing and photos of Jack can be found in the archive of his Louder Than War author and on www.jackflynnphotography.co.uk

You can also find Jack on Twitter as @floodhounds and @jacktheflynn

Photos by Model D Photography

