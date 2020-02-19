[blagojevich-is-pompous-and-arrogant,-but-trump-was-suitable-to-commute-his-prison-sentence]

I am absolutely sure that I am in the minority, but I guidance the decision President Donald Trump manufactured to commute the sentence of former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich. However pompous and arrogant, Blagojevich was imprisoned for eight years for a longer time than a lot of convicted felons who fully commited crimes involving violence.

How much will taxpayers help save on his room, board and well being treatment charges? And he’s 63. The chances of him feoffending are virtually nonexistent.

He can be a father now to his two daughters, harmless victims of his corruption.

I, like tens of millions of other lifetime-extensive people of Illinois, was outraged by Blagojevich’s crimes. But placing feelings and a need for vengeance apart, commuting his sentence was the suitable matter to do.

Antonio Acevedo, Bucktown

Commuted sentence sends the erroneous message

President Trump’s choice to launch Rod Blagojevich six a long time early was not the appropriate thing to do. Neither Republicans or Democrats are delighted with his decision.

Trump acknowledged he was not familiar with Blagojevich’s scenario, he was just sympathetic to Blagojevich’s relatives. Trump and Blagojevich have one thing in prevalent: neither ever acknowledges the truth. Blagojevich still thinks he did nothing at all wrong and was handled unfairly. He thinks he obtained an unfairly long sentence to send out a message that authorities officials will be jailed for corruption.

Blagojevich states he desires to put an close the corruption of the prison justice program, but he’s in denial about his very own corruption. He wishes the inhabitants of Illinois to believe that he was only undertaking the factors governors do — how ignorant does he believe we are?

Trump’s commutation reinforces the belief that superior-profile authorities officials who are observed guilty of corruption will be offered favorable treatment method, while normal men and women must provide their entire sentence. Stars get favorable treatment method, way too — everyone ever listened to of Jussie Smollett?

M.L. Chin, Lincoln Park

Waiting for Blago to say “sorry”

Now that Rod Blagojevich’s sentence has been commuted, how lengthy will we have to wait around right before he apologizes for his functions of corruption, in particular his egregious try at extortion. Let us hope it does not choose 14 a long time.

Christine Craven, Evergreen Park