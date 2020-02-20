[Blagojevich Maintains His Whole Innocence, Compares His Corruption Circumstance to Trump’s Impeachment: ‘Déja Vu All More than Again’]

Convicted felon Rod Blagojevich, just freed from prison thanks to a commutation by President Donald Trump, insisted that he was fully harmless and compared his corruption scenario to Trump’s impeachment, saying “It’s déjà vu all about again.”

Following eight a long time in federal jail, the former Democratic governor of Illinois and Celebrity Apprentice contestant insisted in an job interview with Fox Information anchor Trace Gallagher that “I broke no rules, I crossed no strains,” inspite of owning been identified responsible in 2011 of 17 counts of wire fraud, extortion, and soliciting bribes. Echoing the president’s regular assaults on the Justice Department that investigated him during the Mueller probe, Blagojevich rather blamed “uncontrolled, unaccountable, lawless prosecutors” for his many lawful convictions.

“They employed the regular to convict me that if it was utilized to individuals Congressmen and each U.S. Senator, the identical final result would’ve occurred to them what happened to me. I lifted marketing campaign contributions lawfully and lawfully, I in no way promised just about anything or threatened everyone in exchange for marketing campaign contributions,” Blagojevich claims. “The right to find campaign contributions is not only needed and schedule in politics, it is also secured by the Constitution, it’s regarded by the Supreme Court docket, a To start with Modification ideal. Without having a guarantee or a menace, there is no criminal offense, there is no quid professional quo.”

When Gallagher pointed to a scathing assertion about Blagojevich’s commutation from the Illinois Republican House caucus, the former governor all over again maintained that he was harmless and actually a sufferer of an overzealous Justice Division.

“They ought to point those people statements in the direction of the prosecutors who did this to me and several of whom are the same men and women undertaking it to President Trump,” Blagojevich replied. “If, in fact, I crossed a line or broke a legislation, of training course, I should really serve some time, but I didn’t. They moved the traces with corrupt intent. It’s déjà vu all more than once again with regard to what they’ve accomplished for President Trump. They are using plan factors and try out to criminalize them.”

“You have uncontrollable prosecutors who have no accountability, who are politicizing their electric power and working with them in opposition to political figures, using program matters and turning them into crimes that are not crimes,” he continued, yet again reprising the “Deep State” themes usually promoted by some conservatives that officials in the DOJ are secretly working to bring down the Trump White Dwelling.

Watch the video clip over, via Fox Information.