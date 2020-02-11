Blair Cobbs discusses how to deal with Samuel Kotey this Friday evening

RINGSIDE 11/02/2020

The undefeated NABF welterweight world champion, Blair “The Flair” Cobbs (14-0-1, 10 KOs), held a media training session in Las Vegas on Saturday to look forward to his upcoming duel against Samuel Kotey (23-2, 16 KOs ) that takes place on Friday, February, 14 at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California.

Cobbs, led by Prince Ranch Boxing’s Greg Hannely and promoted by Golden Boy Promotions, will make its 2020 debut as part of Ryan Garcia’s card against Francisco Fonseca, which airs live on DAZN at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT.

Here’s what Cobbs had to say Saturday from the Nevada Boxing Hall of Fame in Las Vegas:

BLAIR COBBS

“This camp was incredible. I only had the best sparring partners to prepare for this upcoming fight. My trainer Brandon Woods has sharpened my tools and I am ready to do my best on the night of the fight. Everyone can expect to see the best possible Blair “The Flair” Cobbs. This is a sport full of entertainment and I call myself “The most exciting man in boxing”.

“On Valentine’s Day I will steal the show and all fans watching DAZN will see an amazing performance by me. My opponent, Samuel Kotey, is a tough Hombre who wins, but I have other plans for him. There is nothing what he can do, what exceeds my skills and my desire to win this fight. “

“It was a wonderful experience that the Mexican fans stood behind me because they knew I learned to box here for the first time when I fled to Guadalajara, Mexico. It was a hell of a trip from Mexico to that Going back to the USA where I learned to fight the Mexican style and always gave a good shot to keep the fans entertained. To fight the amateurs in Mexico is like fighting the pros. Sometimes we don’t have headgear It was crazy, but it made me the fighter I am today. “