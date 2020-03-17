Blaise Matuidi gets next Juventus player to take a look at positive for coronavirus

Blaise Matuidi has turn out to be the 2nd Juventus participant to return a favourable take a look at for Covid-19.

The Serie A club introduced a statement on Tuesday confirming the 32-year-outdated has been in isolation at home due to the fact March 11 and is ‘well and asymptomatic’.

Blaise Matuidi has examined good for coronavirus

Matuidi’s positive exam comes after the club’s centre-back again Daniele Rugani was verified to have coronavirus last 7 days.

Juventus’ assertion read through: “Blaise Matuidi has gone through professional medical assessments that have appear back optimistic for coronavirus.

“The participant, as of Wednesday March 11, has been in voluntary household isolation. He will proceed to be monitored and will adhere to the exact same routine.

“He is perfectly and is asymptomatic.”

Daniele Rugani was the to start with Juventus player to take a look at favourable for coronavirus

Italy has been one particular of the worst hit international locations in the globe with the coronavirus outbreak.

The quantity of total circumstances exceed 31,500 on Tuesday with far more than 2,500 individuals lifeless.

Serie A was the very first European league to get started postponing fixtures and play games guiding closed doors.

Most leagues all around the rest of the continent have been suspended though the pandemic is striving to be controlled.

As a outcome, this summer’s European Championships have been pushed back to 2021 to test and let the domestic competitions to finish.

The Leading League and EFL has been postponed until finally at the very least April 3 but there is no guarantee it will resume after this day.