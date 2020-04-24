Blake Horstmann Reflects The Bachelor Nation’s Dramatic Stagecoach

For some Bachelor Nation members, Stagecoach doesn’t always care about country music.

One year ago, Blake Horstmann packed his bags and headed to Indio, California for a special weekend.

Although joining Bachelor in Paradise is likely during his travels, he does not realize that his actions in the desert will prove to be one of the biggest and most dramatic storylines of the summer.

Although the annual festival is postponed until October due to the Coronavirus outbreak, E! News can still talk to Bachelor Nation members as a DJ ready to reflect on his famous journey. Twelve months later, it’s safe to say Blake is a changed man.

“I’m definitely in a better place than I was four, five, six months ago. I’m definitely more confident in who I am,” Blake shared with E! News exclusively. “I have always said that with my generation and the younger generation, we tend to gain trust in the eyes of others. We don’t always have to be satisfied unless we get compliments or likes or retweets.”

He continued, “Now I’m learning to look more inward, to see people in the mirror rather than trying to get satisfaction from others … I’m done with all that fake stuff.”

That’s not to say that it’s an easy path. After dealing with public text messages, hostile meetings and opinions from millions of Americans, Blake focused on her mental health and began to seek therapy.

“I feel alone,” Blake said. “I used to be a narrator to many people and to the show. The show used me in ways to create drama and create narratives that made me feel more alone than I ever had before.”

Blake is quick to admit that he knows who his true friends are on and off of Bachelor Nation. She quickly thanked him Kaitlyn Bristowe, Jason Tartick, Kevin Wendt and Astrid Loch for their friendship.

“I get a lot of personal support, but no one will say it publicly until they say the smallest things are also very important,” he said. “I know how difficult it is sometimes to put your neck out there because your reputation is less than your career, so I understand it. Even the smallest things really mean it.”

Today, Blake is still single but opens up to date again. She is looking for “strong women” who understand that their relationship may be public.

“Obviously I have some trust issues right now. I’m trying to be more open and communicate better,” he said. “It feels like I’m communicating, but it doesn’t seem like I’m doing enough.”

And when it comes to Stagecoach 2020 this October, Blake is excited to be there regardless of her past experience.

“It’s just a music festival. Everyone thinks that’s why everything happens – no,” he said. “The music is amazing. The people are amazing. I had a great weekend and if I don’t come back, they will win. The bully wins.”