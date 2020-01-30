Blake Lively shows “offensive” reaction to new look for films

Your girl Blake Lively has dropped her classic Serena van der Woodsen lewk in favor of a mood less recognized by the Upper East Side for her new film The Rhythm Section.

In the new action drama flick, Lively plays Stephanie Patrick, a woman who tries to uncover the truth about a plane crash that killed her family three years ago.

Lively’s view is said to reflect a woman who has recovered from need, but the actress has not been kind enough to respond to people’s reactions to her appearance in “Stephanie”.

“[The makeup artist] took this very rough look because my family has seen a lot of tragedies, and yet she took this very rough look at the beginning, and then it’s a kind of cleanup. But when I posted it, people said, “Wow, Blake bravely shows what she looks like before and after makeup,” said the actress Jimmy Fallon on the Tonight Show.

“Some people think I look like this without makeup, which I find very offensive because it takes an hour to make me look that way.”

“It also takes an hour to look so good,” she said. “I sway a little between my vanity, which is like saying: ‘I don’t actually look like that! ‘And then I’m also a feminist and think:’ Why do we expect women to wake up and look? like this? It is not realistic that you wake up so nicely! “But I want people to think I wake up so nice.”

Catch the whole thing here:

