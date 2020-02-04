Blake Shelton could only be a member of Beyonces Beyhive

Blake Shelton and Beyonce have more in common than most people think. It turns out that the country singer is a big fan of the pop star. Sheltons defended and praised the “single ladies” singer several times.

In an interview with Rolling Stone in 2016, Shelton stated that he could identify with the singer, since both dealt with relationship problems with music. Shelton, who divorced her country fellow musician Miranda Lambert in 2015, praised Beyonce for using her music to channel pain. Beyonce used her album Lemonade to address heartache and infidelity. It wasn’t so easy for Shelton.

“When I started working through this last year, the last thing that came to my mind was to make a recording. I tried to figure out how I would put my life back together. And I found that this recording helped me get that out of my system, ”said Shelton in the interview.

Lemonade was released almost unanimously in 2016. Among the many popular singles was the country-influenced piece “Daddy Lessons”. The song is different for the singer as she usually stays with R&B, pop and hip hop. The country song performed well on the billboard charts and produced a remix with the legendary country group The Dixie Chicks.

However, some country fans weren’t pleased. Critics said the song should be recorded in Nashville or written by established country musicians before you could call it country. However, Shelton did not agree.

Blake Shelton, member of the Beyhive

While speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Shelton agreed that Beyonce’s “Daddy Lessons” was an allusion to country music. The country singer saw nothing to complain about. “People who don’t contribute to music, who criticize music, are just stunning. Beyonce, I would tell them to kiss that, ”commented Shelton.

The song was just one of the many thought-provoking melodies on the album. Other songs, such as “Sorry”, “Formation” and “Hold Up”, dealt with various topics, including infidelity and self-worth. It has also been attributed to the trend of pop singers blending Western and South American aesthetics. Songs like Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” crossed the lines between hip-hop and country and brought together two very different genres while it somehow worked.

Shelton is usually in the media with his partner Gwen Stefani rather than the singer “Formation”. Gossip Cop recently eliminated a rumor that the two were engaged. A suspected source told In Touch that the couple should make an engagement announcement. While the two have been together for a while, this story was completely invented.