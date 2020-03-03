blake-shelton-makes-use-of-his-block-for-joei-fulco-on-‘the-voice’

Blake Shelton genuinely wished to have Joei Fulco on his The Voice team!

The 22-year done a vintage Cher tune for her audition and Blake applied his 1 block to reduce Nick Jonas from competing for her to be on his crew.

“I’m so thrilled to CHER this working experience with you @blakeshelton #TeamBlake @NBCTheVoice I’M SO Energized!!!!” Joei tweeted following her option was uncovered.

“Joei… I’m happy you CHER’D your talent with us tonight! And I’m even additional glad I was in a position to help save you from @nickjonas… not all heroes don capes… #voiceblinds,” Blake shared on Twitter.

<noscript><iframe allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="280" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/IiyB1C3sne8" width="500"></noscript>

