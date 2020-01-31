Blake Wheeler has found a home in Winnipeg

WINNIPEG – The Blake Wheeler who heads the Jets is very different from the Blake Wheeler who played for the Bruins 10 years ago.

It doesn’t feel like it was that long ago when Wheeler put on the spoked B alongside David Krejci and Michael Ryder on one of the most dynamic second lines in the NHL, but the last time this happened was at the end of 2011, ahead of Wheeler and defender Mark Stuart were sent to Atlanta.

The first time Wheeler competed against his old team, it meant something. Now it looks more like just another game.

“I think nostalgia has probably disappeared,” he said. “It is a long time ago. They are always a good team when we play them. These are the types of games you prepare for, simply because they are always a good team.”

Wheeler played two plus seasons in Boston, but it seemed longer. He scored 21 goals in his rookie season and expectations rose, which were difficult for the first round to keep up. By the time he was exchanged, he only had 11 goals in 58 games.

The swap to Atlanta brought Rich Peverley to Boston, and he contributed to the Stanley Cup championship team in 2011, so the swap was considered a win by Bruins fans.

Wheeler has found a lot of success in Winnipeg, but in the beginning there was something more when he faced the team that traded him in.

“There is a certain element of you that you always want to play well against the team you trade,” Wheeler said. “Especially early. At the time, they were the best team in the competition, so there was a little bit extra, just standing up for those games because they are such a difficult team to play against. Since I left, it has been quite the course that men went on. ”

Wheeler’s career flourished like a Jet, consistently achieved 20 goals since 2013 and earned 91 points in each of the past two seasons.

He attributes this to stability in his situation and also to his ice growth.

“I grew up a lot, was a younger player, it’s been 10 years,” he said. “You grow on and off the ice. I now have a family, I have three children. I have come a long way since my days in Boston, but I always look back with pleasure on those days. I got the chance to play in the NHL and am always grateful for that. ”

Wheeler might have reached the same height as he had stayed in Boston, but the kind of development he got with a then-Atlanta team gave him room to become the player he is today. That ice age and opportunity may never have arrived in Boston.

“Young players, there are always inconsistencies in their game,” Wheeler said. “Trying to find that consistency, and as soon as you are traded, it almost sends shock to your system. There are not many opportunities and you have to take advantage of them. I had a great opportunity in Atlanta and here to play a lot. No matter how bad I played, I played. As a young player, that is sometimes what you need to get you started.

“I think it was the right time, the right place.”