Blanchardstowns Francy Luzoho returns to Celtic Clash X

RINGSIDE 19/01/2020

Almost a year after his controversial final fight, Francy Luzoho will return to the ring with a new team and new mindset.

In March of last year, Blanchardstown’s Light Welter lost on a major TG4 show at the National Stadium against Martin Quinn von Crumlin on points – a result that divided opinions and is still being discussed today. A judgment that harmed Luzoho. The 24-year-old subsequently changed significantly, relocated his training from Inchicore to Lanzarote and returned with all his might next month.

Luzoho fights on Saturday, February 1st, at the Devenish Venue in Belfast on the big Celtic Clash 10 bill, where he jumps straight back into the cold water and defeats local hero Stephen Webb in the card’s co-headline fight. It would never be the same for Luzoho, who had a similarly tough comeback fight last month.

“The Butcher Boy” made headlines in 2018 after the debut knockout win over strong Englishman Sam Jones took place. When I was supposed to fight in Lanzarote, my opponent was an undefeated fighter with three victories. He retired after seeing my file and the people I was facing. One thing I learned after my last fight is that there is no pressure. All you can do is prepare yourself like never before and go out and have fun. “

“I felt like I needed to move for a long time, but after my last fight, I decided I needed a change. I needed a new team, which caused me to change coaches. It’s a new chapter. Let’s call it chapter 2. I call it a fresh start, but while it’s a new life, a new coach, and a new team, it’s the same dream. “

Now Luzoho is training with the former Dublin pro Jonathan Thunderbolt O Brien in the Canary Islands and notes how “the relationship between me and Jon was extremely positive. I have a strong feeling that he and I are going a lot further in this game. I just have the feeling that he will get a lot more out of me, motivate me a lot more and for the short time we were together, he went above and beyond everything for me. That means a lot to me.”

Luzoho, who had previously been training in Tenerife for a while, spoke to me when he returned to the sunnier areas. He described how “this move will do wonders for me. After living in Tenerife for over a year, I felt that it was doing wonders for me. Look at my debut, it speaks volumes. Then when I went to my second camp in Ireland for my second fight, I didn’t have my best camp or my best performance. I still felt like I had won, but I should have been in better shape. Look, that’s boxing, it just showed that training in Ireland didn’t really help me much. When I lived my whole life here (Ireland) I needed the change and at least in this way I can relieve myself faster! “

Luzoho is always sure that he will achieve his goals. The Congolese stock fighter outlines how “the sky is the limit. Everything I can say continues to doubt me. Even if I have to go to hell and back, I will make my dreams come true. All sizes in boxing have lost and come back even stronger, they have come back and have taken over boxing. I have to, I have no choice but to enable my mother, my sisters and brothers, my fiancee, my close friends and everyone who wants to see my success. “

“Celtic Clash 10” is titled by Irish featherweight champion Eric Donovan and also features performances by Sam Carroll, Kildare welter Katelynn Phelan, Dublin welder John Joyce, Cavan welter Aaron Gethins, Leixlip welter Senan Kelly, North Belfast and middle Owen O’Neill, Waterfords super middle debut Rhys Moran and Crumlin and middle Tony McGlynn.

Tickets cost € 40 (without reservation) or € 55 (on the ring) and can be bought from all boxers who are on the invoice or by calling 07923 239114 or at Universe.com. Contact Francy Luzoho on his social media channels.