Blast Mod Apk Toy (v7040) + Unlimited Lives + Infinite Power + No ads

Hi, Toy Blast Game Player’s If you are looking to download the latest Blast Mod Apk Toy (v7040) + Unlimited Life / Booster + No Android Ads, then congratulations for getting to the right page. On this page we will know what Special of Toy Blast Android and its version of Ap Apk will provide you with one click Fastest CDN Drive Drive for easy download Toy blast Puzzle game for Android.

The name of the game

Toy blast

Version for Android

4.1 and higher

Category

Puzzle

user reviews

4.7 out of 5 stars

Current version

v7040

Last update

Size

Downloading

What is the story of Toy Blast Mod Apk

Personalized puzzle game with promotional and magic skills!

Connect Amy’s interesting world and help collect her expensive toys!

Toy Blast-: Align a few cubes of exactly the same color to clear the surface and collect toys from where they held. But be careful! It’s not that simple when your movements are limited, save all the toys! When solving puzzles your gift is your tool and at the same time you enjoy this addictive game. Crushing sweets, threshing diamonds, crushing on a farm or biscuits. Crack cubes and enjoy in this adventure!

Discover the smile of the whole Amy planet. Play with all the sweetest toys that can pull you into the fun Amy universe. Crunch using different boosters such as rechargeable power-ups bursts and more of the same dice!

Highest Match PUZZLE GAME MILLION USERS GAME daily!

Connect cubes with exactly the same color and connect the amplifiers and get huge explosions that will burst tens of thousands of degrees!

They will reach interesting end of the palm, probably with many fascinating puzzles that you will ever solve!

You will find an infinite number of chances and your ability to solve puzzles will probably probably write down the Toy Blast restrictions soon.

Experience the best experiences through unlimited episodes in many of the vibrant countries of this toy world.

Awesome new features of Toy Blast Mod Apk

TOY BLAST FEATURES:

● Specific and easy gameplay – simply tap the Fitting dice.

● + 2500 puzzles, simple and fun to play, but hard to master.

● Star Chest – perceptive and get amazing benefits as you progress through levels.

● Legends Arena where you can compete with the best players.

● Daily Twisted Prices.

● Dozens of cute toys and characters to help you keep the company in your experience.

● Various boosters and powerful combos to help you solve puzzles.

● Leaderboards to compete with friends and games around the world.

● Unique and easy to play – single tap on assembly cubes.

● + 2500 puzzles, simple and fun to play, but hard to grasp.

● Interesting events daily: Star Tournament, Crown Rush, Level-Up Challenge.

● Star Chest – A receptive and triumph of staggering rewards as you progress through amounts.

● Legends Arena where you can compete with the best games.

● Daily prices from twisted wheels.

● Dozens of cute toys and characters to keep you in the company according to your own experience.

● Various boosters and powerful combos to help you solve puzzles.

● Leaderboards that will compete with your friends and players around the world.

What’s new in latest version

It’s time for a new romantic update!

– PLAY 50 NEW LEVELS! The rain has just stopped and stars are shining above this beautiful street. Why not sit in a romantic cafe and enjoy fresh pastries and sip coffee next to Mister Mouse?

Make sure you have updated the latest version of Toy Blast to the latest content. We bring 50 NEW LEVELS every 2 weeks! Come and join the fun!

What the user says about Blast Mod Puzzle Game

1. user-: I like this game. Play it more than Candy Crush Only, too long to load to the next level. I do not understand negative reviews. As you progress in the game, levels become more challenging. No good if I won on every level. Eventually he won, moving to the next level. Some levels have more strategy than others. There are no ads, no tricks. I’ve never experienced cheating. The graphics were as great as my XBOX1S. How does it attract children and fraud? Thank you, developers. Perfect game. MS, (brain exercise)

2. user-: Dear family It’s a great dodo awesome game! The new study is a good idea for a woman in her mind, and she doesn’t want it to be a problem, but, as has always been said, she wasn’t sure. how many levels? Because there is one more thing in toy explosion than level one. What color is it? Where is this level in this game? Can’t I wait to see what happens next? I tried it a second time. I didn’t know you’d understand. By: Julia M Ang 😁😊😄 !!!

3. user-: The game is great until you reach levels above 400. Then it takes 20 to 50 attempts to reach the level. I’ve been playing similar games since the early 1920s. Your game becomes boredom rather than pleasure. I think it’s time to get rid of lazy knowledge and solve the problem. Or is it that you care only about ratings and money than your customers? If it’s not something you want to read or hear, do something about it. Thank you and God bless.

Provided Mod Features Apk

Unlimited lives

Unlimited lives Infinite booster

Infinite booster Free shopping

Free shopping No ads

Download Blast Mod Apk + (Unlimited Lives / Booster / No Android Ads)

Download your game Mod

Tips for professionals -:

If you have any problems installing a game or downloading a game file, you can ask us in the comment box. We will help you as soon as possible. Thanks for downloading and continuing to visit gotechdaily.com.