Blazers and grazers chew up West Van Run courses in wild race weekend

Don’t be shocked if police in West Vancouver, especially those fit souls who ran a few feet ahead of this farm-raised jokester during Saturday’s West Van Run 5K, seek out Debra Kato this week to “grill” her in the “patty” wagon about that interesting cow costume choice.

They will explain to the fashionable running photographer that, because of her very amooosing outfit, they had to listen to never-ending puns and hear me sing: “Bad cows, bad cows, whatcha going moo when they come for you!” for 30 minutes and change, and then hear me “complain” how my calfs were cramping up after crushing that udderly fun race. Yep, I milked it, and loved it!

Before anyone “beefs,” this race report isn’t about bovine interventions, or dairy queens, or frustrated cow-medians, but rather how over two days some of the Lower Mainland’s finest runners “bull-dozed” their way to victory, and became masters of the 5K and 10K pastures in West Van.

Ayan Beisenbayev of West Vancouver beat 745 others to the 5K finish line Saturday in a blazing 15:04 — two seconds ahead of Jeremiah Ziak of Vancouver and five seconds ahead of West Vancouver’s Natham Killam. The top female finisher was Sarah Inglis of Surrey, who got it done in an impressive 16:55. Andrea Lee of North Vancouver was runner-up in 17:39, while Maya Baechler was third in 17:44.

Alex Gladley of the Vancouver Falcons Athletic Club won Sunday’s 10K in 31:43, beating 759 others and finishing 23 seconds ahead of Coquitlam’s Brendan Wong. James Lamers, a teammate of Gladley’s, was third overall in 32:28. The top female finisher, and 27th overall, was Lisa Brooking in 35:50, followed by Vancouver runners Christine Bant in 37:05 and Kendal Paul in 37:30.

On Saturday it rained and snowed before the race started, and on Sunday, with clocks springing forward, it was foggy and cool but cleared before race time. And, thanks to new, flatter courses, there were a number of PBs, fast times and no train interruptions.

West Van Run will stage its annual Summer Run (5K and one mile) on Saturday, June 6, and the popular North Van Run (5K and 10K) on Sunday, Sept. 27.

Following are a few other gems from a fun weekend in West Van:

Accomplished runner Karen McCullough of Vancouver supplied the cheers and smiles on Saturday in West Van, then celebrated her birthday on Sunday. (Gord Kurenoff photo)

Candles and cheers, and a ‘glazed’ smile

Karen McCullough, of Vancouver Ice Cream and Donut Run Club fame, was out early Saturday morning to cheer, volunteer, ring her Moustache Miler cowbell (did we mention Kato’s costume?), take photos and show off her fun ‘I Donut Care’ toque.

She also reminded me to keep my hands up, work the hills and have fun no matter what.

McCullough was the awesome 30-minute pacer at the North Van Run two Septembers ago when she screamed “SPRINT, DAMMIT” at me as I headed down the 200-metre iconic pier at The Shipyard trying to record my first sub-30 5K in three decades — and finally did it in 29:58!

“Bet you still remember that special race,” smiled McCullough on Saturday. She’s right, but I also remembered that Sunday is her birthday and so did hundreds of other runners according to her social media feeds. Enjoy your cake sweetie — and keep your fork up, work the icing and have fun no matter what!

Mackenzie Radomski, left, wondered why a sweaty stranger would want to take her photo on Saturday! No problems, I get that all the time! (Gord Kurenoff photo)

Logging and blogging, you get the picture

Mackenzie Radomski was posing for seawall medal photos with her fast friends Saturday morning after posting a respectable 24:56 in the 5K.

Sweating, breathing heavy, gasping, this scribe suggested a photo of the trio would enhance this blog.

“Does that line really work for you?” cracked Radomski, who might have wondered if I was legit after West Van Run Crew member and blogger Bradley Cuzen shouted: “How much did you pay for that medal, Gord?”

The Bellevue Back Street Boys? Not quite, but these Vancouver Falcons Athletic Club members hit all the right notes in Sunday’s 10K. (Gord Kurenoff photo)

They were all Falcon fast

It looked like a boy band reunion as six members of the Vancouver Falcons Athletic Club posed on Bellevue Avenue for photos before Sunday’s 10K.

The Falcons, who host the Summerfast 10K run every July at Stanley Park, dominated on Sunday.

In this photo, for example, here’s how the six-pack did, from left to right: Gary Nisbet, fourth overall, 32:31; Sean Wraith, 43rd overall, 37:38; Jonathan Walker, 22nd overall, 35:26; Drew Nicholson, 12th overall, 33:56; Kyle Kimura, sixth overall, 33:12; and Hans Zimmerling, 17th overall, 34:15.

You’ll see most of these people crush next month’s Vancouver Sun Run, too, in the wave right behind the elite fleet.

One day after running a slower 5K at Stanley Park because of food poisoning, Mark Young made a great recovery and had a respectable 10K race in West Van. (Gord Kurenoff photo)

Double trouble, from sick to slick

There was a Do The Double theme this weekend in West Van — run Saturday and Sunday, get two shirts, two medals and a colourful West Van Run water bottle. A lot of people did that, but some ran elsewhere on Saturday and then did the 10K Sunday.

One of those runners was Mark Young, who took part in Try Events’ Hot Chocolate Run on Saturday at Stanley Park, and then the West Van Run 10K on Sunday.

Young, who usually runs the 5K in 20 minutes and change, clocked a 25:27 but still finished second in his age group.

“Food poisoning really did me in,” said Young, who made a remarkable recovery for Sunday in running a 52:48 10K. “That was scary stuff, just glad it cleared up quickly. Felt sorry for those who had to run behind me today and worry about a possible relapse,” laughed Young, who ran in front of me Sunday!

Walter Downey of the Lions Gate Road Runners recorded two personal bests this weekend, both coming after photo sessions with Debra Kato. Can we expect to see more in the future? (Gord Kurenoff photo)

Walter’s winning ways exposed!

She ditched the cow costume for Sunday, but Debra Kato found another gem in her massive wardrobe collection.

Not sure if Walter Downey of the Lions Gate Road Runners is looking for a mascot anytime soon, but judging by his weekend results Kato could be a candidate.

After mugging for photos on Saturday with Kato in her cow suit, Downey went out and ran a personal best 18:53 5K to finish second in his 50 to 59 age group. One Sunday, after another Kato “pep talk” and photo, Downey ran a personal best 37:41 in the 10K and won his age group.

It should be noted that after Kato and I mugged for photos on Saturday I clocked my best 5K of the year, but on Sunday the magic wore off as I crawled to a so-so 10K finish and a water bottle and banana!

Fun on the Run blogger Gord Kurenoff and Debra Kato of West Van Run Crew have a selfie contest before Saturday’s 5K race. (J.D. Cottier photo)

FINISH LINES: Will be attempting another double next weekend when I take part in Saturday’s St. Patrick’s Day 5K at Stanley Park and Sunday’s Shamrock ‘n’ Race (5K, 7-miler and half marathon) at Burnaby Lake. There will be green themes and costumes at both (think Irish!) and pancakes and beer on the menu. Should be a lot of fun shenanigans

Gotta run …

