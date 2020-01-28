Bleach to start the 20th anniversary project

It’s been a while since we came across new material related to the Japanese television series Bleach Bleach. The animated version closed in 2012 and the manga version closed in August 2016. Now, in keeping with the legacy of live media such as video games and sequel manga, the franchise has decided to prepare a special event for its 20th anniversary.

Anime magnets are in it

On Monday, January 27, 2020, reports were posted on the details of the Bleach events of Anime Japan 2020. The annual festival is known for the price of the best anime and the exchange of announcements on their behalf. This explains why Bleach’s 20th anniversary celebration will take place in Anime Japan. Is there anything new that goes out of order?

The presentation supported by Anime Japan is to be named Bleach 20th Anniversary Project and Tite Kubo New Job Presentation. It will take place on March 21, with the aim of bringing a new line through Kubo and a set to honor Bleach.

With the @AIR_News01 Twitter account releasing teasing videos, fans began to think the surprise would be a revival. It sounds right, considering the realities of Bleach. The anime is known to end before the end of the manga. For many fans, their desired arc was never on display, as the story of Thousand Year Blood War was never shown on the show. This mysterious event could certainly be that. However, there are other floating ideas.

Last week, Yonkou Productions announced that Kubo’s latest single-shot will receive an anime OVA (Original Video Animation). is a term used in Japan to refer to moving productions (short films and miniseries) circulating in home video format without going through theatrical and / or television broadcasts. The closest to a spin-off project is Burn The Witch, also created by Tite Kubo. One-shot tells the story of two witches whose work relates to the same soul found in Bleach. The action takes place in the same world as Bleach’s and is the first work Kubo has released since the show ended in August 2016.

Show background

This is the only other option to revitalize aspects of the series. However, fans are still proposing to keep their hopes humble, as anything can happen at this point. However, of course, the 20th anniversary event drew attention to one of the biggest films of the early 2000s.

Diehard’s fans lose Ichigo Kurosaki, a young criminal with the ability to see the dead. Ultimately, it acquires the power to bring the lost souls to the lower worlds. It uses the same power to defend the living world from dark spirits known as the Hollows. If this is what interests you, you may find the series now airing on Hulu.

There is a rumor that the show came back because of the fans. Bleach friends, both anime and manga, started a report on change.org demanding that the show be returned. They also supported the creators by investing in merchandise, hoping that funds could be raised to liven up the story.

Project / event details

As it is established, it is not known exactly what is going to happen (or not) to this event. But we do know this: voice actors Masakazu Morita and Ryotaro Okiayu, the author of the weekly Shonen Jump Hiroyuki Nakano, and the diplomatic comedian America Zarigani Yoshiyuki Hirai will appear on stage.

The event will also include franchise presentations that do not currently have expected anime programs, including I (email protected) Cinderella Girls Theater and is it a rabbit order? Aniplex will also host an “Aniplex New Anime Stage” presentation on March 22.

Anime Japan 2020 will take place from March 21 to 24 in Tokyo Big Sight. The first two days will be public, while the rest will be private business days.