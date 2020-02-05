Blind and epileptic Cuban lawyer again denied entry to the United States, lawyer says

McALLEN, Texas (Border Report) – United States customs and border protection have released a 52-year-old Cuban migrant who is epileptic, blind in one eye and blind in the other.

Before being released on parole late Monday night, the woman was in a Brownsville, Texas hospital, but under the care of CBP, said her lawyer who had hoped that the officer would eventually release her in the United States.

Charlene D’Cruz, a lawyer for nonprofit lawyers for good government, said on Monday that CBP officials had four times blocked the woman’s entrance to the Gateway International Bridge. The woman has lived in an apartment since June in Matamoros, Mexico, where she is part of the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP) program that forces migrants to stay in Mexico during their asylum process in the United States.

But according to the rules of the Department of Homeland Security MPP, migrants with disabilities or who are “vulnerable populations” may be exempt from the program “on a case-by-case basis”.

Since last fall, the CBP has released on parole several members of the Gateway Bridge who prove that they are suffering from debilitating medical conditions, or those who are deaf or blind, or members of the LGBTQ population who are vulnerable to persecution. .

A CBP official noted that each case is determined individually: “All allegations of credible fear are dealt with on a case-by-case basis. As a general rule, migrants who are not otherwise likely to benefit from the MPP are handed over to the ICE-ERO or the HHS-ORR according to the specifics of their respective cases. Those who lend themselves to MPP are returned to Mexico pending their next hearing. Unaccompanied foreign children and foreigners subject to an accelerated removal procedure will not be subject to the MPP. Other individuals from vulnerable populations may be excluded on a case-by-case basis, ”the official wrote in an email.

D’Cruz told Border Report that the woman has family in Miami, where she should go.

Charlene D’Cruz is a Wisconsin nonprofit lawyer for good government who, since September 2019, has provided legal assistance to migrants living in Matamoros, Mexico, who must remain in Mexico during their asylum process. United States. (Photo from the border report file / Sandra Sanchez)

D’Cruz said the woman suffered from toxoplasmosis, a parasitic infection that destroyed her right retina and caused her total blindness in that eye. She said the woman’s vision in her left eye was deteriorating rapidly and she couldn’t walk the streets of the northern border town of Mexico without help, nor seek medical care or food without help.

“There is no treatment in Matamoros and they say she has to go to Mexico City to get medical care,” said D’Cruz. “But that would require her hearing dates to be further delayed and she doesn’t want to. She has already been waiting for seven months.”

CBP agents on December 11 authorized the woman to seek emergency medical care at a Brownsville hospital. It was at the same time that D’Cruz was also helping a seriously ill 7-year-old girl with abdominal problems across the bridge. But D’Cruz said that after being treated for pain in the emergency room, officers returned the blind woman to Matamoros.

Read a Border Report article on the 7-year-old girl released in December.

In addition, the woman is also epileptic and recently had seizures on January 16, said D’Cruz.

D’Cruz said on Friday that she had waited with the woman on deck for two hours, and another hour on Saturday without luck.

Joshua Rubin is seen on January 26, 2020, the main protesters picketing in front of the Gateway International Bridge in Brownsville, Texas, against the Trump administration’s migrant protection protocols remain in Mexican policy toward migrants. (Border photo report / Sandra Sanchez)

She returned Monday morning but they were again refused, said Joshua Rubin, whose organization was protesting in Brownsville in a park across from the bridge for the release of all MPP migrants.

On Monday afternoon, however, CBP officials called the woman back and took her to a Brownsville hospital, said D’Cruz.

“We are fighting for everyone and she is an exception for medical reasons. Our concern is to get everyone through. Obviously, a woman who goes blind for taxoplasmosis should be allowed to cross. It’s heartbreaking, ”said Rubin.

US Representative Filemon Vela, a Democrat whose district includes Brownsville, has asked his office to send an email to CBP officials asking him to be released on parole in the United States, said Vela’s office. .

Border Report will update this story with information when it becomes available.

Visit the BorderReport.com home page for the latest exclusive stories and the latest news on issues along the border between the United States and Mexico.