‘Blind’ guy killed by practice soon after falling off system at Bromley station

An investigation is remaining released immediately after a visually impaired gentleman was struck and killed by a practice following he fell off the edge of a prepare station system.

A teach nearly right away struck him right after he fell off the platform at Eden Park station, in Bromley, critically injuring him.

Inspite of multiple paramedics groups remaining despatched to the scene, the person died at the scene at all around 7pm on February 26.

The Rail Accident Investigation Bureau (RAIB) has now confirmed the system at Eden Park was not outfitted with a tactile surface area on the edge of the system which will warn any visually impaired men and women that they are near to the edge. The RAIB suggests quite a few mainline stations in the British isles do not have this warning procedure.

According to area reviews at the time, the male is believed to have heard one more prepare pulling in at the reverse system and mistaken it for a practice at his platform.

Study Additional

Associated Article content

Examine Additional

Similar Articles

Right after he fell, he was struck “practically promptly” by the 7pm Southeastern support from Hayes to London Charing Cross.

The RAIB investigation will “goal to determine the sequence of occasions which led to the accident, and contemplate elements relating to the provision of tactile surfaces on station platforms and any related underlying aspects”.

Southeatstern and Countrywide Rail issued a joint assertion soon after the investigation was announced, saying: “We are totally co-running with the RAIB investigation about the death of a man at Eden Park station on February 26, and we enjoy the efforts of all the crisis services and our staff who attended this tragic incident.

“Our feelings continue being with his loved ones.”