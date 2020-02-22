[blind-man-pleads-for-return-of-guideline-canine-stolen-from-his-backyard:-‘he’s-a-fantastic-boy’]

HARVEY, Ill. — Kevin Coachman is blind. He claimed he desires his specially-qualified guide canine Lucca to lead an independent lifetime, but Lucca has disappeared and he thinks another person stole him.

Coachman is heartbroken and fears the worst for his most effective friend immediately after Lucca disappeared from the backyard of his property in Harvey, Illinois.

“When I received to the back again doorway he was long gone,” he claimed. “It feels like a violation and the hardest part is I are not able to do practically nothing about it.”

The purebred German Shepard went missing Tuesday right after the duo invested the working day operating errands and then walked residence from the teach station.

“I received him residence and I took him straight to the backyard although I went in to feed him and get him drinking water, and when I arrived again out my pet dog was absent,” explained Coachman.

Lucca is scarcely a 12 months and a 50 % outdated, and about 60 lbs. Coachman has experienced him only 3 months soon after they had been paired together by the Looking at Eye Foundation, an group on the East Coast that allows the visually impaired. They have been alerted that the puppy was taken.

“The mobility concern is negative,” Coachman mentioned. “I cannot go, my independence has been taken absent from me all over again.”

The 58-yr-previous started shedding his sight in 2001, following he was shot multiple times during a carjacking. Long-expression hurt prompted him to go totally blind four yrs back.

Since then, the grasp mechanic who at the time performed semi-pro football has founded a not-for-financial gain for the homeless right after becoming without housing himself. He claimed after expending very significantly every working day, all working day, with Lucca, it can be not the identical without the need of his greatest mate to manual him.

“It really is like strolling in a darkish home and you don’t know what you can vacation more than or who’s in that space. Or anything like that. It is always scary,” he explained.

Lucca has a pet dog tag along with a chip that identifies him as a guideline doggy, but no GPS tracking. Police have mentioned they will do what they can to come across him.

Meanwhile, Coachman and his spouse carry on to research for the pet and plead with the public to for his return.

“I pray that God will set it in on your coronary heart to return him, and if not choose treatment of Lucca. He’s a very good boy,” he claimed.