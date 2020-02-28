blind-pug-and-his-seeing-eye-chihuahua-have-to-have-your-assistance

GREELEY, Colo. (KDVR) – An animal rescue group is hoping you may well be equipped to help two of its newest foster pups: a blind pug named Augie and his seeing-eye Chihuahua, Pepe.

Both of those canines ended up at the Colorado Pug Rescue because of to their owner’s terminal health issues, according to KDVR.

“It was kind of like a package offer. When Augie arrived, [Pepe] came with him,” stated Cyndi Trimber, a volunteer with the rescue. “They’ve been taken from the only residence they understood and they are thrown into an additional household. They seriously had to count on each and every other to get by it.”

Trimber is currently serving as each pups’ foster father or mother proper now. She said the duo is inseperable.

“They sleep together, they take in jointly. It’s seriously sweet they depend on each individual other like that,” Trimber reported.

According to Trimber, it’s likely Augie has been blind his full lifestyle. Regrettably, when he arrived at the rescue he experienced to have some big surgical procedures.

Both of those of Augie’s eyes had to be taken out as very well as 14 of his tooth.

“It racked up a actually big bill!” Trimber mentioned. “I went to pick him up and I’m like, ‘holy!’ We’re a foster team. How are we going to afford to pay for this”?

All in all, the invoice was $3,100.

Given that the rescue cares for about 100 pugs each 12 months, it was not expecting to devote that a lot.

The Colorado Pug Rescue is hoping some people with generous hearts may think about donating dollars to assistance pay back for Augie’s invoice. If you can, click on below.

If you’re also interesting in adopting Augie and Pepe (they’re a bundle offer), make sure you make contact with the rescue.

Each pups are now dwelling in Greeley, Colorado.

Most current Tales: