Blind student sues Curry College outside Boston for not leaving guide dog in class

MILTON, Mass. – A legally blind woman sues her Massachusetts college, claiming that a professor refused to let her bring her service dog to class.

The federal trial said that the instructor at Curry College insisted that service dogs were not allowed in the biology lab because they were a health and safety violation.

But major biologist Isabella Scott said she was disgusted because she relies on her guide dog, O’Hara.

She said she was forced to sit at a table away from her classmates and even claimed that her yellow lab was kept in another room next to buckets of animal parts awaiting dissection.

“She’s not a pet,” Scott told WBZ-TV in Boston. “It is considered qualified medical equipment. It is the same as someone who needs a wheelchair.”

Scott, who has lost most of his sight due to degenerative eye disease, is suing Curry under the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The lawsuit also claimed that the school regularly allows drivers without signs to park in spaces reserved for the disabled and failed to correct several physical access problems on campus.

“It is for those who have had things that have happened to them in the past and who may be too afraid to speak out,” she said.

His mother, June Scott, said that people without disabilities should know more.

“We are 30 years from the signing of the Americans with Disabilities Act, and people with disabilities still have to fight for their rights,” she said.

Curry College said it could not comment on the trial, but denied that any service animals have ever been abused. One statement praised his “commitment to ensuring an accessible, equitable and inclusive learning environment for all students with disabilities”.

