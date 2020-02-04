This handout photo, taken by Tufts University in 2019 on February 3, 2020 elsewhere in Thailand, shows a firefly tree. – Radim Schreiber / Tufts University / AFP picture

PARIS, October 20 / PRNewswire / – Fireflies are in dire straits, according to the first comprehensive global status review released yesterday, as many species are at risk of extinction due to habitat loss and pesticide exposure.

One of nature’s most exciting glasses, which gives the injury irony, is also wiped out by artificial light pollution, researchers reported in BioScience.

More than 2,000 types of fireflies – actually beetles – illuminate wetlands, swamps, meadows, forests and city parks worldwide.

A few, like the Big Dipper in the United States, seem to be blooming.

“These guys can survive pretty much anywhere,” said Sara Lewis, a biologist at Tufts University in Massachusetts and lead author of the study, based on a survey of dozens of firefly experts.

However, other varieties – from the fireflies in the south of England to the synchronous fireflies of Malaysia and the Appalachian blue spirit that attract both tourists – are being wiped out by humanity’s growing ecological footprint.

“Some species are particularly hard hit by habitat loss because they need certain conditions to complete their life cycle,” said Lewis.

The Malaysian firefly Pteroptyx Tenerife, for example, lives in its larval phase in river mangroves, many of which have been torn open to make way for palm oil plantations and fish farms.

The firefly (L. noctiluca) has another problem – women are unable to fly, which means that they cannot simply fly to a new location if their habitat is swallowed up by a suburb, a crop, or a rural road.

Other types of fireflies that only feed during their larval phase are “nutritional specialists”, meaning they feed on one or two types of snails, earthworms or other prey animals with a soft body.

When orchards in the Mediterranean region of Spain are abandoned or give way to urbanization, so do the snails, which are preferred by Lampyris iberica, and leave nothing to the glow-worm larva to eat.

“Flash through the dark”

Adult Pteroptyx in Malaysia, meanwhile, gathers in certain trees along mangrove rivers for night-time advertising. Many of these trees have been felled.

Of the 10 possible extinction drivers, experts identified habitat loss as the greatest threat everywhere – with the exception of East Asia and South America.

In these two regions, artificial light was seen as the greatest threat to the glowing beetles in the world.

“In addition to disrupting the natural biorhythm, light pollution disrupts the firefly mating rituals,” said co-author Avalon Owens, a doctoral student at Tufts.

Many types of fireflies rely on lighting up to find and attract partners.

To make matters worse, this time window is very narrow: While the larval phase of the fireflies lasts months to years, adults generally only live for a few days.

The sparkling beetles are so focused on reproduction that they don’t even eat.

The survey found that fireflies are also decimated by commonly used insecticides, the third major threat.

“Organophosphates and neonicotinoids are said to kill pests, but they also have an adverse effect on useful insects,” the researchers wrote.

Fireflies light up by triggering a chemical reaction that involves oxygen, calcium, and an enzyme called luciferase in special organs in your abdomen. This process is called bioluminescence.

Her glow from beyond was a permanent source of fascination.

But firefly tourism, which has long been popular in Japan, Malaysia and Taiwan, has also taken its toll. Too much pedestrian traffic damages sensitive ecosystems.

The location of the fireflies at the beginning of the 21st century gives new meaning to the lines that the Canadian poet Bliss Carman wrote more than a century ago.

“And the glow-worms at dusk blink through the dark,” he wrote.

While climate change is not considered a current threat, future sea level rise and drought could also accelerate extinction.

The dozen authors who participated in the study are all members of the Firefly Specialist Group of the International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN), which was established in 2018 and draws up the Red List of Threatened Species. – AFP