Blizzard Canada: What Happens When You Leave Your Car Window Open During a Snow Storm

A Canadian woman was surprised to walk to her car after a snowstorm and find it full of fresh snow.

Lola Parsons of Conception Bay South said that she and her friend Gail initially thought strong winds had blown through the front passenger window of her black sedan or possibly even a burglar. They realized they were wrong, however, by digging the car and realizing that there was no broken glass.

“I looked at my best friend Gail and said,” Oh my god, Gail, I left the window down. “And then we both started laughing hysterically,” Parsons told AccuWeather.

Parsons said she spent about an hour digging the car’s two feet of snow by hand.

“It was packed under the seats because the wind was blowing … I pulled out all the snow and turned on the heater and the heated seats,” she said. “It was too cold for the snow to melt in my car. It was almost fine particles of ice, so I was lucky that nothing melted in the car and my car is pretty good.”

