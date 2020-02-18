[BlocBoy JB Proves Existence Is All About Wins/Losses In Hilarious Backflip Fall short]

As viewed on SOHH.com – stick to @sohh @sohhdotcom

Memphis rapper BlocBoy JB could small-essential have programs to consider his hand in gymnastics. The hip-hop entertainer has caught social media’s interest soon after a cringe backflip try.

Massive Info: This week, JB shared the will have to-see clip of himself failing at turning into a serious-daily life superhero.

<noscript><iframe allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="900" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/EhPd-4VqFm8?feature=oembed" title="BlocBoy JB Fails Backflip Attempt" width="1200"></noscript>

High-Vital Information: Not too long ago, BlocBoy spoke major facts about persons showing fake love to stars soon after they’ve handed away.

Wait around, There’s Extra: A several days in the past, JB co-signed G Herbo‘s approaching PTSD album.

Prior to You Go: Back in 2018, JB produced headlines soon after landing on XXL magazine’s Freshman course.