Block B’s Zico On His Present Resource Of Commitment + Describes Roles As CEO And Artist Of KOZ Entertainment

Block B’s Zico graced the cover of Nylon magazine!

On March 16, the manner journal unveiled pics from the singer’s pictorial.

Zico became the icon for the first quarter of 2020 thanks to the “Any Song” challenge that grew to become a viral feeling and propelled his song to No. 1 on tunes charts.

In the pictorial, Zico finished very simple appears by introducing his individual vibes and even pulled off eyeglass chains for the “young genius” strategy.

In the accompanying job interview, Zico shared his ideas on tendencies. “People watch me as anyone who’s pretty sensitive to trends, but I’m not that way in true lifestyle,” he started. “Something that arrives the natural way even if I’m standing continue to. Isn’t that what is real? I retain the matters that I observed in brain. I think, ‘Which of these is written content that I will be equipped to know?’ and choose among them. That is how ‘Any Song’ began.”

Zico is at this time the CEO of KOZ Entertainment. When asked about his placement as each the CEO an artist of the label, he replied, “Artist Zico is in cost of participating in songwriting, generating, Tv broadcasts, occasions, and performances. CEO Zico offers lively guidance in get to generate Zico.”

As for the motto that keeps him enthusiastic, Zico uncovered, “Everyone may possibly imagine that this does not match me, but these days, it’s love.”

Zico’s interview and pictorial can be located in the April concern of Nylon magazine.

