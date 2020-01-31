Block & Tackle NFL 2019 – Football Detoxification

Block & TackleBlock & Tackle is John Teti’s column on professional football

The plan for the Teti family came together last weekend. “You take the kids to gymnastics classes in the morning,” my wife suggested, “and then I’ll find something for us while you watch the football games.” I replied, “There are no games this Sunday. “And you have to understand, I mean, that sounds like good news. In my imagination I had a chipper spirit: “Listen, family! As a reward for you, I will be a functioning caregiver this Sunday afternoon. Isn’t that wonderful? Am I not wonderful? “Bouquets landed at my feet. The spirit of Bert Parks sang an ode to me, America’s Ideal of Manhood, when I waved to the crowd and greeted them.

This is what I had in mind. But as it turned out, my voice had a strange lack of shine when it was actually about saying, “There are no games this Sunday.” Instead, when I heard the words out loud, I heard the hollow timbre of a fan, staring into the low season abyss. It is safe to assume that my wife continued the conversation without me. My attention was now on the emptiness. Post football unknown. “How did that happen?” I wondered in panic. I remember the past five months of NFL football that led to this moment. So that’s it. Perhaps the season would not be over if we hadn’t played so many football games.

As always, football games are to blame.

Football comes in autumn and promises to make the transition to winter easier with its warm, charming stew of chaos and sportiness. But then, in early February – when the cold bites the most and the view from the window offers a view of salty shades of brown and gray – the sport stops cruelly. We have to face the spring march alone. “What should I do in the meantime?” I asked football in desperation. And football replied: “You could fall on the floor with your beautiful little son, whom you love more than life itself, and train with him because he would appreciate that.” So, thanks for nothing, football.

The quarterback of the Kansas City Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes (left), and the quarterback of the San Francisco 49ers, Jimmy Garoppolo, share the interview phase at the opening ceremonies of the Super Bowl LIV. Photo: San Francisco 49ers

The Pre-Super Bowl 14 days marks the beginning of a multi-year detox session for a nation of soccer fans. Technically, one more game has to be played. But the Super Bowl is a unit in itself – it is not “football”, but the routine, the ritual as we understand it over a period of 20 weeks. This type of football is a habit-forming substance. Now our weaning begins, more precisely, with the Pro Bowl on Sunday, the methadone of the sporting events.

It is a consolation that even the players who take part in the Super Bowl can feel aimless this time of year. Mecole Hardman, the recipient of the Kansas City Chief, was followed by a camera team for the “Opening Night” of the Super Bowl LIV, an Olympic welcome ceremony that has no obvious reason to exist. Fittingly, Hardman doesn’t really know what to do with himself. He bumps a teammate into a hotel buffet. He puts a cold bottle of Gatorade around someone’s neck. Hardman meets defender Kendall Fuller, who films the room with a video camera. “You said I have to be more photogenic,” Fuller offers. Hardman tries to explain that the word “photogenic” only applies if you are the one who is photographed. Fuller doesn’t care. In reality, he’s holding a camera because like Hardman, all he had to do was do something.

The San Francisco 49ers, who ran back Jerick McKinnon, took a more active approach to the opening night by performing as a sports reporter in the evening. “You messed everything up and gave your boy the microphone,” McKinnon boasts in his shabby voice, hinting that he is about to blow up the firm traditions of NFL journalism. McKinnon has charm, but he’s still struggling with Super Bowl coverage: there’s not much left to say at this point in the season. After McKinnon playfully pretends to be interested in a series of boring questions and answers with his teammates, he meets a strange man holding a Rock’em Sock’em robot game. “It’s the 30th anniversary of Rock ‘Em Sock’ Em Robots,” this guy mistakenly says. McKinnon hands over his microphone and plays a round. Everything to pass the time.

The Super Bowl: The game that ends

At the heart of the Super Bowl LIV opening night Photo: Jim Berry / Kansas City Chiefs

The Super Bowl is special in that it ends. I mean it’s the end. Since the start of the September season, 266 games of NFL football have been played, and each of them has ended with an implicit “sequel to follows”. Once they’re over, they’re a prologue. Except for this game. Only then, the 267th competition, is the history of the 2019 NFL season considered sufficient.

The “last game” of the Super Bowl is a self-evident distinction, but I feel it deeply. Towards the end of the third quarter, my stomach started to worry about the nervous energy of the big climax. It’s not just me who feels it. You can hear it in the sound of the crowd as the desperate murmur of the first half gives way to a concentrated roar, a long crescendo peppered with screams of ecstasy and a howl of despair. You can see it in the eyes of the players on the sidelines, nervously moving their gaze between the scoreboard and the field as they write and rewrite a happy ending in their minds.

The shared anticipation for the Super Bowl is reinforced by the fact that we all have to be part of it. The end is not known to anyone until it is known to everyone. In contrast, the finale of a screenplay show like Game Of Thrones is an event because the audience learns a great secret that the creators have closely guarded. Nobody knows the secret in a Super Bowl, not even the coaches and players who create the story. All parties are exposed to the same egalitarian tension, an electrical sensation that builds up as long as the game remains competitive. Together we do not know what will come, what is also a universal human condition in the whole world. However, keep in mind that the Super Bowl ends. The world? Sequel follows.

The Pro Bowl Skills Showdown redeems the Pro Bowl

Gif: ESPN

The NFL’s annual All Star game, the Pro Bowl, took place on Sunday. The NFC prevailed against the competition, the AFC, or the opposite is the case because I haven’t seen it and can’t conjure up the will to look it up. I’ve already tried to get through the Pro Bowl, but watching the league’s most talented athletes make their way through a meaningless exhibition game is worse than no football at all.

That said, the Pro Bowl isn’t all bad, because it is preceded by the Pro Bowl Skills Showdown, an event that imagines what would happen if the NFL became a love kid with the 1990’s Nickelodeon game show Wild & Crazy Kids would have. At the Skills Showdown, Pro Bowl athletes compete in a series of increasingly silly games in the back yard, including a precision pass shooting range for quarterbacks, a boot camp-style obstacle course and the grand finale: Völkerball.

“The strategy here is always interesting,” said ESPN analyst Booger McFarland during the “Thread The Needle” competition – a game in which quarterbacks try to throw a ball through holes in a plywood wall. McFarland’s autopilot comment could not have been less correct. Strategy matters are the least interesting aspects of the skills showdown. Instead, the nice thing about the event is that, unlike the Pro Bowl, the Skills Showdown doesn’t pretend to be anything else – which is nothing. The mini-games are stupid, officiating is dodgy and everything is fine as there are essentially no bets. Except for McFarland and his stubbornly serious television partner Joe Tessitore, everyone agrees with the prevailing spirit of happy apathy.

If you have not experienced this year’s Skills Showdown in any way, you will find a summary of all events here.

Precision passing

Gif: ESPN

In Precision Passing, quarterbacks alternately throw soccer balls at different large circles. The unspoken guess here is that the circles wanted it – maybe they said something rude to Roger Goodell in the men’s room, I don’t know. I’m just saying that when I’m a trapeze in the Precision Passing competition, I feel pretty safe. The whole event is designed so that powerful quarterbacks can do justice to these goddamned circles. But when the competition started, Baltimore Ravens QB and “Presumptive League MVP” Lamar Jackson commented. He left the circles alone. Even after 30 of the 60 seconds assigned by Jackson had passed, not a single circle of Jackson’s many soccer balls had been misused. Jackson simply has a penchant for geometric shapes, the surface of which can be calculated using circles, spheres, as you call it. Cylinder.

Then Kirk Cousins ​​took over the Minnesota Vikings and he was merciless. I can’t believe how hard this man threw soccer balls to score points in an American Gladiators tee that only the most pitiful football fans would see. (Note: I’ve watched this show in full more than once.) Cousins ​​growled and snorted as he triggered a season’s pent-up frustration with every throw. At some point he even shouted “GOLLY!” As if he was spitting out the word – that was his family-friendly intensity.

Best hands

Gif: ESPN

Green Bay wide receiver Davante Adams was ready to take part in this cockamamie catching contest as long as he didn’t have to remove his bucket hat.

Stainless glove

Gif: ESPN

The Gridiron Gauntlet is an obstacle race. This year, the second stage of the race proved to be crucial as the participants were faced with a fiddling exercise in which they had to grab four loose balls in quick succession. Denver Linebacker Von Miller was ridiculously good on this point. It’s hard enough to use jumping football with dignity, let alone four. Miller’s NFC counterpart, Tampa Bay linebacker Shaq Barrett, showed how the puckish pigskin can fool a world-class athlete. I’ve rewound this segment a few times, alternating amusement from Miller’s vacuum cleaner program and Barrett’s homage to Bill Buckner. The league’s owners and executives will meet shortly to discuss changes to the 2020 season rules. I would like to suggest that “four soccer balls are used for each game”.

Thread the waiter

Screenshot: ESPN

The thread The Needle Event mentioned above gave us a glimpse of Houston Texas quarterback Deshaun Watson, an image that I think summarizes the coherence and majesty of Pro Bowl Week.

Epic Pro Bowl Dodgeball

The second thought made me face Booger too much – strategy could eventually play a role in the skills showdown. The 2020 edition of “Epic Pro Bowl Dodgeball” (it’s just a regular dodgeball) ended with a surprising tactical stroke of genius by Jarvis Landry, a recipient of Cleveland Browns Wide. With a 4-2 majority of AFC opponents, Landry stopped beating his opponents and rolled his balls on the opposite side – basically he fed them ammunition. What new madness was that?

Landry seemed to decide that he should strive for victory by playing with his strengths as he is one of the best ball catchers in the world and a ball thrower of no particular importance. So he drifted towards the back line and played defense. The NFC players took the bait and dumped their best volleys at Landry, who caught two balls in quick succession to take out a couple of opponents and even the game. A minute later, Landry was the last man, and the AFC’s victory at the Pro Bowl Skills Showdown was assured. We can only hope that the Super Bowl offers such fascinating twists and turns that it contains so many bright, round, yellow balls. We can only hope for these two things.

Your Super Bowl LIV QuantumPick

Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid during a Super Bowl Week media appearance Photo: Steve Sanders / Kansas City Chiefs

Block & Tackle is the exclusive home of the QuantumPick device, the only football prediction system that evaluates every possible change in a particular NFL week to determine the true winner of every competition. Simply put, block and tackle picks are guaranteed to be correct. If the outcome of a game deviates from the prediction in this column, the game is wrong. (Last week: 2-0. Total 2019 postseason record: 6-4).

You see, all the stuff I said above that nobody knows the outcome of the Sunday game – it only affects mere mortals. The QuantumPick device knows it. Indeed, it knows better than reality. And it turned out that the winner of this Sunday was THE KANSAS CITY CHIEFS. Now you know it, unless you don’t.

Talk to Block & Tackle

