Blocking noise is more important than ever for CU Buffs 16 – Up News Info

When the Colorado Buffaloes started pre-season training in October, this was a hot topic of conversation. How could a Buffaloes team host the legitimate expectations of the NCAA tournament, and one that would soon be voted second in the Pac-12 Conference preseason survey, handle the noise around the program?

For the most part, the Buffs have coped well with this external pressure. With four weeks to go in the regular season, and the program was in a position it has not enjoyed for more than 50 years, blocking the sound is a much more crucial feature for the Buffs in February and March than in October .

On Monday, after a sweep from Cal and Stanford that won CU wins in four of their last five games, the Buffs won eight places in AP’s Top 25 weekly at number 16. It is the second highest ranking of the 10 years. It was from head coach Tad Boyle, and the Buffs only start the week at the top of the Pac-12 rankings.

It is the last in a season. CU is the only holder of first place in a conference since the regular Eight season championship team from 1968-69, but it is a lonely pendant that won’t last long if the Buffs can’t triumph in a big showdown on Thursday. in second place at night, in 17th place in Oregon (7 p.m. MT, ESPN).

“We just talked about it during our meeting (Monday) before we came to court,” said CU head coach Tad Boyle. “We still have four weeks in the regular season. More than ever, we have to reconfirm our mutual commitment. Our sacrifice, which many boys have made this year. Our dedication to play for each other and to do what we have to do to try and win the next game. For now, the approach is even more important. Our boys are starting to hear the sound. They always listen to noise every day of their lives on social networks. We always try to ignore the noise, but it becomes increasingly difficult to ignore the louder and louder sound.

“Everything is there for you at the start of the year. There is a lot of runway. And now the number is getting shorter. We have placed ourselves in a good position, but it is also a very small margin. If we don’t win on Thursday, we will no longer have exclusive first place. We know. That is the challenge. “

While D’Shawn Schwartz and CU Buffs rise in the AP Top 25 and raise the bar for one of the best historical seasons of the program, head coach Tad Boyle continues to focus on team unity and support from within.

The Buffs have been ranked more often this season than any other team in the program’s history, 11 weeks and beyond, and occupy 16th place in the highest ranking of the CU season. It is the highest that the Buffs are since they reached number 15 on January 6, 2014, just six days before Spencer Dinwiddie’s knee injury, which ends the season, derailed the season.

“It’s time for the truth,” said UC ship owner McKinley Wright. “We need to block everyone except us. That could be the family, some of our best friends. Whoever it is. It’s about us now. We know there’s a lot of noise. A lot of people talk. Sixteenth in the country, but on this moment is the most important thing to improve today, to improve tomorrow, Wednesday and to try and try on a championship match on Thursday. “

D-White invitation

Former Buffs star Derrick White was named one of the 44 finalists for the 2020 Men’s Olympic Basketball Team in the United States in Tokyo on Monday. The guard of San Antonio Spurs represented the United States in the fall of 2019 FIBA ​​World Cup. Only two other former Buffs basketball players, Burdette Haldorson (1956 and 1960) and Bob Jeangerard (1956), participated in the Olympic Games.