Blog from Oslo Norway Lock-Down

On 12 March 2020, the Norwegian Prime Minister announced the state of emergency in Oslo. All schools, nurseries, universities, bars, restaurants, churches and meetings of 100 people of any kind are closed and all barbers, tattoos and beauty practitioners are ‘forbidden’. What makes these Draconian measures effective in our capital? Answer: Corona virus, which spreads like wildfire. Police closed down services like passports, driver’s licenses, and banks closed. No sports events or concerts allowed. We have never had an emergency like this after World War II. Most recently came to us I wrote a blog from Oslo for the first time in 2011, when a right-wing censorship ravaged our parliament and then killed innocent children at a political rally on an island off Ololo. (I can’t name his name.) Oslo announced a second half hour after the mayor of Bergen, Norway, decided to close their schools. The third announcement came from the Prime Minister since then and all of Norway has been locked up for 2 weeks – to start….

This series of events provides images of the unprecedented and uncertain nature of coping with the crisis that has plagued Norway since WW2. At first, everyone thought he was going to be quiet. Then you tell people to wash their hands and think that this virus will suddenly kill them. Maybe I realized why it was his duty to take drastic measures. Closing the country is a big improvement and hurts businesses and affects our country’s finances. And in everything, there is the oil crisis, where the price of oil is up in the nose, bringing the Norwegian kroner. The travel industry is also suffering. About 50% of Norwegian Airlines employees, the hotel is closed or they can lead to job cuts. Who stops the bill? I’m sure these conditions have affected the government so far.

Weeks before Norway closed, there was rioting on many levels and no one was leading us or telling us what to do. Our trust in those in power was declining rapidly. And it closed the entire country within minutes, closing the capital. I am sure Norway is not the only country that has the same opinion of its leaders. It is puzzling how anyone can shake his head in the sand and what happened in China, Italy, Norway and other countries does not happen in his home country. Why does it happen in your country? Are you protected by magic? If so, share the alphabet so we can use it !!! I got a comment from someone in England the other day, this will never happen there. They couldn’t close it as we have. Yes you can !!! The sooner the better. Not rocket science. Stop the spread of this virus. Take the value of a two-week lock, because trust me, if you let this thing be enjoyed in your community and people will die.

So what does it look like here? Alright, quiet – calm before a storm. The buses are still operating, as health workers need to get to and from hospitals. You must leave and exit through the back doors to protect the drivers. If there are more than a few passengers, the bus driver may be less likely to take more. There should be one meter between the passengers. May God help us with everything that goes on the bus.

People are working in a house where they can. I live in the small peninsula on Gigidiy, about 10 minutes from downtown Oslo. All the Viking ship museums are here and I am a lot of tourists from the city, taking a boat from BGD to crime. The road is empty. I didn’t see the boat. I know some museums are closed.

Our grocery stores are still open, but the shelves are very empty. People are storing. It seems that Thursday was a sad day. The store all had people who had been there for a long time. After the outbreak of war, it looked like a Russian flagship line. We are a little tied up in medical, masks and gloves. We will soon find food in stores to keep us safe for a few months. No one can say what will happen to the financial collapse. Many companies will surely be bankrupt. I am responsible for the New Havens Publishing House in England, and for a while we were late in exporting all our favorite magazines. When no one is going to buy it, they don’t sit in the newspaper. Book sales are normal for us this year. We primarily sell to sellers around the world and do not expect to sell small books.

The streets are empty and everyone feels that they are holding their breath. The major online newspapers keep us up to date on how many people get sick (updated in real time) and how current the number of deaths is in the country. It’s scary to watch numbers go up so fast. It started with winter after many Norwegians went to the Alps to ski. The increase in numbers was surprisingly fast. They can be doubled at night. As I write this, my numbers will be about 100 a day. That’s a lot for the 5 million residents.

Anyone coming to Norway from countries other than Scandinavia can spend two weeks in solitary confinement. We were told that the whole family should remain neutral if they lived with family members. Then they change their mind, and maybe Norway is so high on the list of countries that have the disease, that those who come out of the country are less likely to see it than the people who live here…. There is some logic there, but it wins me. The other government has no idea what the government should do.

There were reports that people would not be treated in isolation at the store or gym before he left the lock. There is no law to punish anyone who does not respect the decision. He had a sense of betrayal for a while. All of the horrific conditions that have been agreed upon in some places have become alarming in the media, and the average healthy person will easily notice the virus. Our country was closed! I think this is a wake-up call for many of us.

In our community, we have many people with background disorders, low / over-immune systems, respiratory infections and heart disease. There are people who are at risk of this virus, as all nations have done, and it is time for us to stop thinking “I, me, me,” and begin to cooperate with all our people. I think I’m here. Suddenly it appeared to people that we should all come together to get to where we were going. To control this virus. Then we have to prepare for the next…

Related