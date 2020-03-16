Blood on the Wind Screen – Single Review

Single review

Susie Stepton-Blood Wind (Windows Automated by AWAL)

DL only (available here)

Released on 16 March 2020

In Australia, Susie Stapton gives us another shocking coming up with her forthcoming album, the upcoming new talent on the new single, Blood Wind.

Although Suzie Stapton is from Sydney, she has started to cut her teeth in Melbourne-based music, and has released a number of singles and EASs in recent years that have made it to the dark, troubled, but vocal audience. It became a trademark. Feeling that it was okay to live elsewhere Susan’s wish to move to England in 2015 fulfilled her long-standing wish.

During this time, Susie created relationships with basic lights for the Lidies Lunch and the Cypress Grove and Jeffrey Lee Pierre Swift, all of which helped her to receive more than the leading lights in the music business. There is no question that this dark star has started to shine brighter as time passes.

Recently, with the promise of a debut album, we were treated to the first single treatment with the amazing and provocative sounds of Nick Cave. And now we have digital release of her second single, Blood On the Wind screen. This is truly a force to be reckoned with as the drums and guitar in Suzie, Gavin Jay (Jim Jones and the Righteous Mind) hold the drums tightly on drums and Jim Manley.

(Embedded) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z75ow7o9uC8 (Embed)

The title of the song was born while on a pilgrimage to Glasgow. However, over time, this idea gradually shifted to the theme of greed, equality and seizure. My dear, unlike the previous single, this one starts with a sense of immediate forgiveness and never gives up on energy and strength. The cooler sounds and distorted guitar will bring you to a real-time sense of temporary danger.

Above all, the Blood On Wind screen shows how Suzie’s voice is, with so many great reference points. And while many have pointed out what these are, the most important thing for me is that no one will ever listen to Suzie Stapton and wait for something to come.

Suzie Stapleton’s first album, We Are The Plague, will be released by AWAL in the spring. However, you can take the following days to book live in the UK by March 2020:

20 March 20th

Tuesday 24th Lexington, London * (sold)

Saturday 28th Soup Kitchen in Manchester * (For Sale)

Sunday 29th Prince Albert, Breton *

April

Thursday 23 April SET, London ** (exclusive performance)

* Supporting Humanity

** Supporting satellites

You can find Susie Stepton in her Facebook, Twitter, Bandarm or her website.

All words by Ian Corbridge. You can find his authorship more on his author profile.

